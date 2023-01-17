Read full article on original website
Instagram introduces 'Quiet Mode' & more new features
Instagram is always adding some new features to make the experience better (well, most of them do). The company just unveiled some new features that will definitely help if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by the platform. Instagram added a new quiet mode along with some other additions, according to Engadget.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype is a lot thinner than the Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype has seemingly appeared at CES 2023, reports Naver. This Korean publication even shared an image comparing that prototype with the current-gen flagship foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype is a lot thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as you can see above.
Razer just made the Kishi V2 controller infinitely more useful
The Razer Kishi V2 just became even better than it already was, thanks to new compatibility with touch-only games. Last year, Razer launched the second version of its highly praised Kishi mobile controller. The updated design was not only more comfortable to hold, but it also opened up use to more phones.
Here's a sneak peek at the TicWatch Pro 5 from Mobvoi
A new leak has surfaced giving users a peek at the TicWatch Pro 5, Mobvoi’s upcoming Wear OS smartwatch. The leak, spotted by 9To5Google, showcases just a couple of views of the device. But it’s enough to give you an idea of the overall design. Even if you don’t get to see it the watch from every angle imaginable.
A new OnePlus 'Concept' phone is coming to MWC 2023
It seems like OnePlus plans to show off a new ‘Concept’ phone at the MWC 2023. The Mobile World Congress 2023 kicks off on February 27, and if a well-known tipster is to be believed, a new ‘Concept’ phone is exactly what we’ll see. OnePlus...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Twitter for Android gets 'For you' & 'Following' tabs
As some of you may have heard, Twitter made some changes to the iOS app recently. The company changed up the way we switch between the chronological and algorithmic feed. Well, those changes just arrived to Android as well. Twitter for Android has received ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs.
New iPhones may feature years-old zoom camera tech from Samsung
Apple’s next-gen iPhones may feature a camera technology from its arch-rival Samsung. According to the Korean media, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will employ actuators for the “Folded Zoom” periscope telephoto lens made by South Korean firms LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics. The latter reportedly developed its actuator technology in collaboration with Samsung.
Apple announces new HomePod for those that want an inferior smart assistant
Apple has just announced a new HomePod, which is actually rather surprising. Seeing as the original HomePod was discontinued and discounted in 2021, and was never mentioned again. But it is definitely good to see it get announced today, as many users were looking for a larger HomePod again. The...
You can soon view your Nest camera feed from your Galaxy Watch
Samsung is going to be pushing out an update to Galaxy Watch devices that opens up new features for Nest security cameras among other things, 9To5Google reports. The update is for the SmartThings app on Galaxy Watch, and is intended to enhance smart home integration by introducing users to new features and capabilities.
Nothing Phone January security patch brings Nothing X app
We’re all wondering when Nothing is going to launch Nothing OS 1.5 to the Nothing Phone (1) AKA Android 13. While the latest update coming to the phone doesn’t bring the sought-after upgrade, but it brings a neat addition for Ear (1) users. The latest update brings the Nothing X app, according to 9To5Google.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 specs get revealed ahead of launch
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in the near future, and while we wait for that to happen, its specs just got revealed. This information comes from 91mobiles, the same source that revealed the phone’s renders not long ago. Its live images also surfaced recently. The...
WhatsApp will soon enable users to share original quality images
Users of WhatsApp around the world face a peculiar problem when it comes to sharing original quality images. For certain reasons, the social media platform reduces the quality of images sent via its messaging feature. This has made lots of users shy away from sharing pictures using WhatsApp and opt for other sharing services like Nearby Share.
Pixel 7 users report problems with fullscreen YouTube playback
Google‘s Pixel 7 series phones seem to be having problems with fullscreen YouTube playback. Several users have reported that their phones occasionally freeze or crash when exiting fullscreen playback on YouTube or YouTube TV. The issue does not occur when watching videos in the regular player. According to a...
A ton of Motorola Moto G73 & G53 specs just emerged
Motorola is gearing up to launch its new budget devices in the G-series entry. Available information proves that Motorola is preparing two devices, the Moto G73 and the G53, both of which are 5G-enabled. As the launch date of these devices draws closer, more information on their specifications is rolling out.
This is how much the Moto G53 will cost once it arrives
A new report has just revealed how much will the Motorola Moto G53 cost once it arrives. As most of you know, the Moto G53 launch is right around the corner, and we’ve seen quite a few rumors and leaks lately. Well, a new report shares not only the...
Apple's Watch Ultra is now just $749
Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Ultra on sale for $749. That’s going to save you $50 off of its regular price, and that does bring it down to an all-time low. Remember, that the Apple Watch Ultra is basically only available in one model. There are no colors, just the exposed titanium look, with the choice of three different bands. Now the bands are available in different colors.
Sunny is a simplistic weather app with a gorgeous UI
If you’re on the lookout for a new weather app, we may have just the one for you. Sunny is a simplistic weather app that has a really nice-looking UI. As long as you’re looking to keep it simple, this app is worth checking out. Sunny is a...
You'll soon be able to update your WhatsApp Status with a voice note
According to recent reports, WhatsApp is working on voice notes status uploads. This is a feature that users around the world will find very helpful. Once this rolls out to the global audience, users will no longer need to type long status updates. With a simple tap of a button,...
The Galaxy S23 will use a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone may run with a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. This is according to a recent report from 9To5Google, which states that the details were outlined in documentation that they were able to view. What’s more, is that this special version of the chip would be used in Galaxy S23 models globally. Instead of just in some bigger markets like the US.
