Knoxville, TN

WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed

Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed

Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver's side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football's latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football's most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair

KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair

The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff's Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville's older adults.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm

KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm

Through the Knoxville Utilities Board's Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dolly's hometown celebrates her birthday

Dolly's hometown celebrates her birthday

It's Dolly Parton's Birthday! Find out how her hometown celebrated the Sevier County native.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition "as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

Knoxville 'free store' offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January's free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers.
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in Knoxville

Knoxville Police speak on 'significant' crash in Knoxville

One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County

Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County

A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his wife Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old.
KNOXVILLE, TN

