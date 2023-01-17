ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

HPD seeking suspect in commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this month. HPD says it has an active arrest warrant for Carlis Young, 31, Petal,. Young is suspected of breaking into the Dollar General, 5021 Mississippi 42, on Jan. 14..
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is behind bars after officers caught him attempting to steal catalytic converters. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Taylor of Sumrall was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers said they discovered Taylor attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man is under investigation for shooting his son after an argument. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting just after 1 p.m., on Friday at a residence on Currie Road in the Currie community. Deputies arrived on the scene to...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:14 AM on January 18,...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
WDAM-TV

HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia. Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr. The warrant...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County car crash

