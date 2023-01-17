Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern TownSarah Walker GorrellFayette, MS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MississippiKristen WaltersPetal, MS
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoonSarah Walker GorrellTaylorsville, MS
Related
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect in commercial burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this month. HPD says it has an active arrest warrant for Carlis Young, 31, Petal,. Young is suspected of breaking into the Dollar General, 5021 Mississippi 42, on Jan. 14..
WDAM-TV
Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is behind bars after officers caught him attempting to steal catalytic converters. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Taylor of Sumrall was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers said they discovered Taylor attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a...
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during the emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshall...
WDAM-TV
HPD wants drivers to ‘Park Smart’ to help eliminate car burglaries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Leave keys in your car overnight, and it could give criminals an opportunity to steal your possessions. Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to “‘Park Smart,” lock their vehicles and take valuables inside their homes. Doing so could help prevent the car from...
WDAM-TV
Jones County man allegedly shoots son after argument, JCSD says
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man is under investigation for shooting his son after an argument. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting just after 1 p.m., on Friday at a residence on Currie Road in the Currie community. Deputies arrived on the scene to...
Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:14 AM on January 18,...
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
newyorkbeacon.com
‘There’s No Reason to Ever Bite a Child’: Mississippi Daycare Worker Allegedly Sinks Teeth Into 1-Year-Old In Her Care, Is Released on Bond
A Mississippi woman has been released on bond after being charged with child abuse while working in a daycare. Authorities report Haley Rozek bit one of the children left under her supervision. Police say the former caretaker said it was an accident as she tried to calm the baby down.
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a reported shooting at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community. According to JCSD, two men are believed to have exchanged gunfire. Both had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies. One man was...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
Mississippi man sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, of Laurel, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents, in January 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
WDAM-TV
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia. Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr. The warrant...
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be missing Grove Hill man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith tells WKRG News 5 a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 5 is most likely that of a missing Grove Hill man who was reported […]
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
WDAM-TV
Wednesday workshop aids Jones County first responders dealing with victims of trauma
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Jones County first responders got a quick course Wednesday in dealing with trauma. Clean Slate Behavioral Health Solutions offered a free trauma informed training workshop at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center. The workshop helped those in first responder positions and...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
WDAM-TV
Jones County car crash
Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
A Columbia man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 37-year-old Alfredric James, of Columbia, was sentenced on January 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on December 9,...
Comments / 0