Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location Closing
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location Permanently
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New York
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.
WNYT
Troy board game cafe announces expansion
A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
WNYT
TSA holds job recruitment fair in Schenectady
A TSA career fair was held in Schenectady on Thursday. TSA is hoping to find people to work at Albany International Airport for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. There are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions as TSA officers at Albany. Informational recruitment tables will be...
WNYT
Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany
A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
WNYT
Albany grant program helps small businesses
The city of Albany is trying to attract, grow and sustain small businesses citywide. Up to $750,000 in small business improvement grants are now available. The money will be made available to eligible small businesses as well as not-for-profits in the childcare, arts-cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries located in the city.
WNYT
TSA hosts recruiting events in anticipation of more travelers
The Transportation Security Administration will be holding some recruiting events, as travel is expected to pick up in the spring and summer. Right now there are both full- and part-time positions open. Tables will be set up with information every Thursday morning inside the airport terminal on the ground floor.
WNYT
Good News: Theater anniversary, teacher recognized, big donation for local college
It’s the 35th anniversary for the Playhouse Stage Company – and the group is marking it with a new show at Cohoes Music Hall. It’s called “Title of Show” – and is the story of two struggling writers trying to make it big in the theater world of New York City. The show runs January 26 through February 12.
WNYT
New Clifton Park pizzeria hopes to open by Feb. 1
A new pizza place will soon be open in Clifton Park. The shop will be located at 1218 Route 146. It’s being run by the former owners of The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe – which closed last year after 15 years in business. The menu includes a...
WNYT
$100k in stolen merchandise linked to Colonie house search
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. This was the reason Homeland Security was at a home at 3 Thelma Street in Colonie, last week. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement...
WNYT
Albany police chief launches new podcast
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced he’s launching a podcast. The first episode is already out on apple music and spotify, along with other platforms. It’ll be called “the chief’s corner, conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins.”. He says it’ll highlight, recognize and show...
WNYT
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
WNYT
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Café Calabria on Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing. The owner posted on Facebook that all good things must come to an end. They did not say exactly why the restaurant will close, but thanked all of the customers who stopped by. The owner says it will close by...
WNYT
Good News: Donation for Troy High food pantry, Honorary diploma 75 years later
Troy High School is getting a $15,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets to benefit the food pantry. The food pantry supports any student in need. They can pack a backpack on Fridays to take home, and stop by any time during the week. Congratulations to Joan Shannon – receiving an honorary...
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
WNYT
Pittsfield spelling bee champ crowned
Some students in Pittsfield took their spelling game to the next level on Thursday. The top spellers from the two middle schools took part in the grand, citywide spelling bee at the Pittsfield Library. The top speller for each school will go on to regionals. The top winner for Pittsfield...
WNYT
Man accused of smashing cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
Police have arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly smashing vehicles in the parking lot of Glens Falls Hospital with a machete, Thursday afternoon. William Pilangi, 53, of New Jersey was spotted driving erratically on the Northway near Exit 18, said police. Officers caught up with him in the parking...
WNYT
Albany International Airport’s military courtesy room receives $1,000 donation
The John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport has received a $1,000 donation from the Eastern Contractors Association. The courtesy room is a place for traveling military personnel to rest while waiting for their flights, and get travel assistance. The room was named in honor of...
WNYT
Albany man accused of neglecting dog
A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
WNYT
Bird flu main cause of egg price dilemma
SCHENECTADY – Whether it’s scrambled, fried or poached eggs you crave at your breakfast table, for anyone who’s noticed the price of eggs lately, it’s easy to understand why so many folks have lost their appetite. At Mike’s First Prize Restaurant on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady,...
WNYT
Huge fire consumes Colonie construction warehouse
Multiple fire departments spent much of Friday at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. The building is part of BBL Construction. The biggest difficulty was getting water to the fire. A special water supply had to be set up, said Fuller Road Fire Chief Michael Romano Jr. The roads had to be blocked off, so people didn’t run over the supply lines and rupture the hose.
WNYT
Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder
Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
