ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Troy board game cafe announces expansion

A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
TROY, NY
WNYT

TSA holds job recruitment fair in Schenectady

A TSA career fair was held in Schenectady on Thursday. TSA is hoping to find people to work at Albany International Airport for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. There are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions as TSA officers at Albany. Informational recruitment tables will be...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany

A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany grant program helps small businesses

The city of Albany is trying to attract, grow and sustain small businesses citywide. Up to $750,000 in small business improvement grants are now available. The money will be made available to eligible small businesses as well as not-for-profits in the childcare, arts-cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries located in the city.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

TSA hosts recruiting events in anticipation of more travelers

The Transportation Security Administration will be holding some recruiting events, as travel is expected to pick up in the spring and summer. Right now there are both full- and part-time positions open. Tables will be set up with information every Thursday morning inside the airport terminal on the ground floor.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New Clifton Park pizzeria hopes to open by Feb. 1

A new pizza place will soon be open in Clifton Park. The shop will be located at 1218 Route 146. It’s being run by the former owners of The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe – which closed last year after 15 years in business. The menu includes a...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

$100k in stolen merchandise linked to Colonie house search

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. This was the reason Homeland Security was at a home at 3 Thelma Street in Colonie, last week. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Albany police chief launches new podcast

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced he’s launching a podcast. The first episode is already out on apple music and spotify, along with other platforms. It’ll be called “the chief’s corner, conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins.”. He says it’ll highlight, recognize and show...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years

Café Calabria on Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing. The owner posted on Facebook that all good things must come to an end. They did not say exactly why the restaurant will close, but thanked all of the customers who stopped by. The owner says it will close by...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield spelling bee champ crowned

Some students in Pittsfield took their spelling game to the next level on Thursday. The top spellers from the two middle schools took part in the grand, citywide spelling bee at the Pittsfield Library. The top speller for each school will go on to regionals. The top winner for Pittsfield...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man accused of smashing cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital

Police have arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly smashing vehicles in the parking lot of Glens Falls Hospital with a machete, Thursday afternoon. William Pilangi, 53, of New Jersey was spotted driving erratically on the Northway near Exit 18, said police. Officers caught up with him in the parking...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of neglecting dog

A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bird flu main cause of egg price dilemma

SCHENECTADY – Whether it’s scrambled, fried or poached eggs you crave at your breakfast table, for anyone who’s noticed the price of eggs lately, it’s easy to understand why so many folks have lost their appetite. At Mike’s First Prize Restaurant on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Huge fire consumes Colonie construction warehouse

Multiple fire departments spent much of Friday at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. The building is part of BBL Construction. The biggest difficulty was getting water to the fire. A special water supply had to be set up, said Fuller Road Fire Chief Michael Romano Jr. The roads had to be blocked off, so people didn’t run over the supply lines and rupture the hose.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder

Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy