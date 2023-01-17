Read full article on original website
WNYT
The city of Albany is trying to attract, grow and sustain small businesses citywide. Up to $750,000 in small business improvement grants are now available. The money will be made available to eligible small businesses as well as not-for-profits in the childcare, arts-cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries located in the city.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
WNYT
Glens Falls setting the scene for ‘Fire & Ice’
The third year of "Fire and Ice" at Crandall Pond starts February 3 and will be scheduled, weather and ice safety permitting, every Friday in February from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Participating locations for Guilderland Restaurant Week
The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 15th Restaurant and Entertainment Week from January 25 to January 31. The restaurants are located around Guilderland, Altamont and Voorheesville.
WNYT
Good News: Donation for Troy High food pantry, Honorary diploma 75 years later
Troy High School is getting a $15,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets to benefit the food pantry. The food pantry supports any student in need. They can pack a backpack on Fridays to take home, and stop by any time during the week. Congratulations to Joan Shannon – receiving an honorary...
WNYT
Wayward turkey in Guilderland reunited with family
A lost turkey is now back home safe. The turkey wandered outside the Guilderland Public Library on Thursday. Library patrons and staff saw her outside of the Meadow Children’s Room, and named her Trudy. After the library posted pictures of Trudy on social media, her owner came forward –...
New director of emergency services in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announces the appointment of Jeffery Kaczor to serve as the county’s Director of Emergency Services on January 19. Kaczor has been in the department for 12 years and will succeed Rick Sager, whose term expired at the end of 2022.
WNYT
Huge fire consumes Colonie construction warehouse
Multiple fire departments spent much of Friday at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. The building is part of BBL Construction. The biggest difficulty was getting water to the fire. A special water supply had to be set up, said Fuller Road Fire Chief Michael Romano Jr. The roads had to be blocked off, so people didn’t run over the supply lines and rupture the hose.
WNYT
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
Get a free happy meal at McDonald’s while offer lasts
McDonald's recognizes that prices are high and look to make life a bit simpler by letting kids eat free. Participating McDonald's in the Capital Region are surely offering a deal that you're going to mc'love.
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
First-Of-Its-Kind - Affordable Housing in N.Y.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek $1 million in grant funding - via the Restore NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program – that anticipates taking a currently vacant parcel at 53 Putnam St. and redeveloping it into a multi-story building with affordable/mixed-income housing units that will house low-income individuals and families.
