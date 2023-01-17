ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

WNYT

Albany grant program helps small businesses

The city of Albany is trying to attract, grow and sustain small businesses citywide. Up to $750,000 in small business improvement grants are now available. The money will be made available to eligible small businesses as well as not-for-profits in the childcare, arts-cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries located in the city.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

$100k in stolen merchandise linked to Colonie house search

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. This was the reason Homeland Security was at a home at 3 Thelma Street in Colonie, last week. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Wayward turkey in Guilderland reunited with family

A lost turkey is now back home safe. The turkey wandered outside the Guilderland Public Library on Thursday. Library patrons and staff saw her outside of the Meadow Children’s Room, and named her Trudy. After the library posted pictures of Trudy on social media, her owner came forward –...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Huge fire consumes Colonie construction warehouse

Multiple fire departments spent much of Friday at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. The building is part of BBL Construction. The biggest difficulty was getting water to the fire. A special water supply had to be set up, said Fuller Road Fire Chief Michael Romano Jr. The roads had to be blocked off, so people didn’t run over the supply lines and rupture the hose.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany

A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

First-Of-Its-Kind - Affordable Housing in N.Y.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek $1 million in grant funding - via the Restore NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program – that anticipates taking a currently vacant parcel at 53 Putnam St. and redeveloping it into a multi-story building with affordable/mixed-income housing units that will house low-income individuals and families.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

