ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Dropicana’ closures start late Tuesday night on I-15 southbound ramp to Tropicana

By Mary Jane Belleza, Ryan Matthey
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTyWD_0kGqa31900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic headaches in the valley may persist for over a year as the long-awaited “Dropicana” construction ”drops” on Tuesday.

It will be happening at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15. Some closures will only last days. Others will be with us for months.

‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect

Transportation officials call this a “valley-wide traffic event.” The closures have a lot to do with the bridge that carries traffic over I-15. It’s not tall enough for modern standards, and large trucks keep hitting it.

So they’re tearing it down and rebuilding it – a project that will impact traffic for a year.

The project will also widen sidewalks for pedestrians going to the T-Mobile Arena or Allegiant Stadium.

What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT speaks for itself about “Dropicana”

Starting Tuesday at 9 p.m., southbound drivers on I-15 will not be able to exit onto Tropicana in either direction. That will continue for two weeks.

The closure is in preparation for larger closures:

  • 8 DAYS: A hard close on Tropicana between Las Vegas Boulevard and over the freeway
  • 3 DAYS: A hard close on 1-15 in both directions between Russell Road and Flamingo Road

These hard closures will let up by Jan. 30. Access to Tropicana from I-15, and then getting across the highway on Tropicana, will be disrupted for nine to 18 months.

The I-15 southbound exit ramp closures vary depending on where you’re going. Westbound traffic on Tropicana traveling away from the Strip will be back to normal in nine months. The flyover ramp, which takes traffic toward the Strip, won’t be back to normal for 18 months.

What’s Driving You Crazy? – We now know the dates for the closures of I-15 and Tropicana

What should drivers expect during these closures?

Remember the 12-mile traffic backup from Jean to the California state line around Christmas? Should drivers expect something similar?

That’s what we asked the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

“It certainly could happen,” Justin Hopkins, public information officer for NDOT, said.

Dropicana: Temporary full closures at I-15, Tropicana to take effect for several months in 2023

“I mean the main message that we’re saying is, unless you are visiting one of the fabulous resorts on the Las Vegas Strip or you work down there, you’re better off just avoiding I-15 during the weekend of the closure,” Hopkins said. “It’s going to be heavy traffic, both north and southbound. And yes there’s a detour, but we don’t know if that detour is going to get very crowded very fast.”

The department couldn’t provide specifics on how much time drivers need to add to their commute.

But the Tropicana bridge over I-15 will be closed until the summer of 2024.

NDOT said there will be posted detours and extra police officers staffed in areas expected to see the most traffic congestion.

What’s Driving You Crazy? – The I-15/Tropicana project is about to get real!

But with one of the busiest interchanges in Nevada closing, Hopkins said some preparation falls on the driver.

“We suggest using navigation apps like Waze and Apple Maps. I am in frequent contact with the real-life representatives from those apps and so they are very familiar with our closure area, our timing,” Hopkins said.

“The best bet is to — if you can avoid the area, do so — and if you do need to go to the Las Vegas Strip or one of the businesses along Tropicana Avenue, plan ahead and try and find the best route ahead of time,” he said.

Hopkins said traffic signal timing might be adjusted on roads impacted the most. That’s the most efficient way to get congested traffic moving along.

Nyla Marquez, a Las Vegas resident, and college student told 8 News Now she will plan on avoiding the area for now.

She also added that the closure combined with a holiday week could mean more traffic.

“It’s been rainy lately too and in certain weather cases like that, it might be that much harder for people to drive through construction but also the rain and just heavy traffic,” Marquez added. “The freeway may be a comfort for some people just because there’s a freeway everywhere, but it might be hard for people to navigate through the side streets and it might be traffic there too so it’s like where do I go?”

Helpful resources

Find the app by searching for “I-15 Trop.” It’s kept up to date with all the closures, detours, and other information you might need for the next 18 months.

NDOT has also set up a webpage focused on helpful resources for drivers which can be accessed by clicking here along with a weekday hotline at 702-876-TROP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Crash shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. near Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A public information officer says a motorcycle and a taxi were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lane closures planned for bridge near Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lane closures are coming to the Interstate 11 bridge overlooking Hoover Dam next week. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the following closures will be in place along northbound and southbound I-11 at the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge:. Monday, January 23-Wednesday, January 25...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

4 people sent to UMC Trauma after car crash in Summerlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent four people to UMC trauma after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Summerlin. Police responded to the area of Town Center Drive at Covington Cross Drive after reports of a crash that included three vehicles. Police sent four people involved to UMC Trauma, however, they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect

There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Video of suspect in deadly stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man captured on surveillance footage who they have identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bus stop last weekend. The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Cary. The Clark County coroner said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy