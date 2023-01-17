3 new Historical Commission members to join dais, Sentinel Peak Preserve project moves forward

Daily Record file photo

Hays County Commissioners will swear in new and returning members to the Hays County Historical Commission on Tuesday.

Three new members — James Herbert (Pct. 2), Echo Uribe (Pct. 3), and Joe Ramirez (Pct. 4) —have applied to serve on the commission for FY 23-24.

According to the HCHC Bylaws 2021, members are appointed during odd numbered years by the Hays County Commissioners Court and shall be appointed by Jan. 31. A maximum of 25 members will be appointed for a two-year term, but vacancies may be filled at any time by the Hays County Commissioners Court. The statutory minimum of seven members must be appointed, all of which must be Hays County residents. Members may be reappointed without limit.

Members must reside in Hays County and have a “demonstrated active interest in historic preservation and an understanding of local history and resources,” the document states.

The FY 23-24 appointments come as Kate Johnson recently announced her departure as chair of the Hays County Historical Commission.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Commissioners Court recognized Johnson for her years of service helping preserve the historic character of Hays County.

Johnson, who has served as chair since 1999, has received two leadership awards and overseen significant projects in Hays County, including the restoration of the Kyle Railroad Depot and Heritage Center, 1884 Hays County Jail, and the Katherine Ann Porter Literary Center.

In other business, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action to authorize the county judge to execute an agreement with Halff Associates, Inc. for a topographic design survey of Sentinel Peak Preserve.

A required part of the design and development process, the survey will provide information needed to assist the county’s Landscape Architectural Design consultant in the creation of the Preserve’s overall design, according to the agenda item summary.

The estimated cost of the survey is $37,620 and will be funded through the county’s Infrastructure Improvement Fund.

Hays County, in partnership with the Texas Nature Conservancy, acquired Sentinel Peak Preserve on April 29, 2022 with $6 million of Parks and Open Spaces Bond funding and $7 million from the 2016 voter-approved Transportation Bond.

The Preserve is located west of Wimberley, stretches more than 530 acres, and will provide protection for the Golden-cheeked Warbler, a federally listed endangered species identified in the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan, the county wrote in an April 21 press release.

Additionally, the commissioners will consider the execution of Work Authorization #3 in the amount of $102,735 related to the 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond Program Master Services Agreement.

Work Authorization #3 would allow Halff Associates, Inc. to provide professional services necessary to provide Project Management, Environmental, Architectural, Hydraulic & Hydrology, Structural, and Topographic Design services to assist the county’s Landscape Architectural Design consultant to develop and further refine the Sentinel Peak Park project for the 2020 Park Bond Program for Hays County, the Master Services Agreement states.

The commissioners are set to hear several Presentations and Proclamations this week.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe sponsored an agenda item proclaiming January 2023 as National Crime Stoppers Month.

Hays County Crime Stoppers has partnered with all area law enforcement agencies in Hays County.

Since its creation in 1981, Hays County Crime Stoppers has received over 6,100 tips, which have led to over 770 arrests, assisted in clearing 900 cases, and the recovery of over $13 million in drugs and property, the proclamation states.

Crime Stoppers is hosting a 2023 Campus Crime Stoppers Conference Feb. 6-8 at the Embassy Suites Center in San Marcos.

The event will feature speakers and topics such as Creating Change Agents for School Safety, Sex Trafficking, Bullying/Cyberbullying, Mental Health and School Safety, Knowing the Signs of Suicide, Domestic/Dating Violence, Response to Fear, School Safety after Uvalde, Hostage Negotiation, and more.

The commissioners will also hear five Ardurra presentations from agencies requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Those agencies are Dripping Springs Hometown Missions, Greater San Marcos Youth Council, Wimberley 4H Buyer’s Pool, Centro Cultural Hispano De San Marcos, and Hays County Child Protective Board.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. — in Room 301. Anyone wishing to participate in public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk prior to the 9 a.m. Tuesday.