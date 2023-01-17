City council to consider paid parking for tourists, visitors

Daily Record file photo

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Board has a plan to generate more revenue for parks and open spaces.

The San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion on Tuesday on the Parks and Recreation Board Recommendation Resolution 2022-01RR, regarding paid parking implementation in the City Park parking lot.

In June 2022, the board received direction from the city council to conduct a pilot program and develop an implementation plan for paid parking at City Park, 170 Charles Austin Dr.

Following the council’s direction, the board has recommended the installation of automated time-metered cashless pay stations in the City Park parking lot to operate year-round, beginning May 1, 2023, until May 1, 2026.

The three-year pilot program will be evaluated in December 2025 to determine whether paid parking will become permanent, according to the agenda packet.

Also included in the board’s proposal are parking rates. The board has proposed a half-day rate (four hours or less) of $10 and a full-day rate of $15 between park hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Holiday and special rates are a $25 flat fee. San Marcos residents will be free, and the first half hour will be free for unloading or loading and for persons with mobility issues.

In addition to the parking pilot program, there are several proposed legislative changes the council will also consider during Tuesday’s meeting.

One of the proposed changes is Ordinance 2023-10, amending Chapter 2, Article 5, Division 4 of the San Marcos City Code to change the method of setting aggregate fundraising limits for mayoral or city council candidates.

Section 2.468 of the San Marcos Code of Ethics currently states that a mayoral candidate may not accept an aggregate contribution of $0.75 multiplied by the number of registered voters on the date of the last election for the office of the mayor, and a council candidate may not accept a contribution of $0.50 multiplied by the number of registered voters on the date of the last election.

Last month, the city council came to a consensus on raising the aggregate fundraising limits to $1.

Under awards and contracts, the council will consider awarding a construction contract to Qro Mex Construction, Inc. for the West Purgatory Creek Wastewater Improvement project in the estimated amount of $2,381,741.

Based on the City of San Marcos Wastewater Masterplan, this project proposes to replace a 12-inch wastewater line with an 18-inch line from W. San Antonio St across Purgatory Creek to Ellis Street, according to the agenda packet. The project also proposes to install a portion of an 8-foot by -foot box culvert outfall that will continue upstream with the Bishop and Belvin Street Improvements project.

The cost of construction for the wastewater line is $1,988,027 and $393,714 for the box culvert outfall. The anticipated project start date is February 2023 and completion date is mid-2024.

Qro Mex Construction, Inc. was recommended as the lowest responsible bidder of seven bids received on Nov. 17, according to the agenda packet.

Also on the docket is an annexation request and a rezone request for approximately 169.22 acres of land.

Applicant Amanda Swor with Drenner Group is requesting the annexation of 82.91 acres of land out of the Samuel Craft Sr Survey, Abstract No. 89, in Hays County, Texas, generally located at the 5800 block of South Interstate 35.

The 82.91-acre land tract will receive water from Crystal Clean Sud CCN, electricity from Pedernales Electric, and sewer from the City of San Marcos, according to the agenda packet.

Swor also requested in her application the rezone of approximately 169.22 acres from “FD” Future Development, “CC” Community Commercial, “GC” General Commercial, and “MF-18” Multiple-Family Residential Districts to “LI” Light Industrial.

In a letter to Shannon Mattingly, Swor wrote, “The purpose of the rezoning is to allow for a cohesive development for light industrial, warehouse, and distribution uses. Upon approval of the zoning request, we are proposing 1) to prohibit all waste-related service uses and 2) we will work with staff during the review process to prohibit light industrial uses that produce noxious smells as a byproduct of production via a restrictive covenant on the property.”

Staff have recommended approval of the annexation and rezone as submitted.

Tuesday’s regular meeting takes place at city hall at 630 E. Hopkins St. Residents looking to watch the meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9 .