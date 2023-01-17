Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home
Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove. Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the...
Man Killed in Crash in HB
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach today. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
2urbangirls.com
Another pedestrian killed on SAME Orange County street where a woman died two days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
foxla.com
Four suffer minor injuries in 'train-vehicle incident' on Metro A Line
LOS ANGELES - Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a "train-vehicle incident" involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The "train-vehicle incident"...
Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run
The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Wednesday night. The collision just after 8 p.m. left a pedestrian in the roadway in the 2800 block of West 1st Street, police said in a news release. That pedestrian, who has […]
NBC San Diego
SUV Appears Split in Half After Oceanside Crash That Killed Mom, 6-Year-Old, Injured 4 Others
A mother and child were killed after an SUV crashed into a tree and practically split in two on a two-lane residential road in Oceanside Tuesday night, police said. Oceanside police said a 30-year-old woman was driving an SUV "at a high rate of speed" on Douglas Drive just south of Pala Road when the vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over several times at about 8:15 p.m., appearing to split in half.
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun bus catches fire and burns after stalling on Colosio Boulevard
Cancun, Q.R. — A staff bus carrying construction workers from a Cancun roadway project caught fire on Colosio Boulevard. Cancun firemen were quick on scene but unable to save the bus. A mechanical failure left the bus stranded in the right lane of the Boulevard where it began to...
actionnewsnow.com
Man going through divorce crashes dump truck into wife's home, parked cars in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) -- A man going through a contentious divorce was caught on camera on a smash-up rampage, crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and slamming into parked cars on the street. Patricia Dunn told Eyewitness News the man in the...
1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park
A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
2 Killed, 4 Minors Injured in Rollover Crash Near Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside
Two people died and four minors were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside, authorities said Wednesday. The crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Pala Road, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. First responders saw a mid-sized SUV that had...
2urbangirls.com
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
foxla.com
Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says
LOS ANGELES - An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty...
4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach
The chase ended in Long Beach when the vehicle's occupants ran away but were arrested shortly after, according to authorities. The post 4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
