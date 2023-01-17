ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home

Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove. Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Four suffer minor injuries in 'train-vehicle incident' on Metro A Line

LOS ANGELES - Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a "train-vehicle incident" involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The "train-vehicle incident"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Wednesday night. The collision just after 8 p.m. left a pedestrian in the roadway in the 2800 block of West 1st Street, police said in a news release. That pedestrian, who has […]
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC San Diego

SUV Appears Split in Half After Oceanside Crash That Killed Mom, 6-Year-Old, Injured 4 Others

A mother and child were killed after an SUV crashed into a tree and practically split in two on a two-lane residential road in Oceanside Tuesday night, police said. Oceanside police said a 30-year-old woman was driving an SUV "at a high rate of speed" on Douglas Drive just south of Pala Road when the vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over several times at about 8:15 p.m., appearing to split in half.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KTLA

1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park

A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says

LOS ANGELES - An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

