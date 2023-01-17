ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KUTV

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie "Rust" in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM
KUTV

Proposed Utah bill would establish new domestic violence task force

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new domestic violence task force would be established under a proposed Utah bill. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. With an abuse...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah amateur paleontologist stars in new cooking competition series

KUTV — An amateur paleontologist from Utah is starring in the new season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations." Eliza Petersen spoke to Sarah about her experience on the show and her love for dinosaurs!. The competitors are:. Comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York)
UTAH STATE
KUTV

LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

New food security council ready to help combat hunger in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The food security council, which was created by legislation (SB 133) passed in 2022, is ready to meet with the goal of helping combat hunger in Utah. The council has 15 members, none are lawmakers but are experts in the field of hunger, food, and farming.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor's office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Lawmaker defends tying teacher pay raises to school voucher program

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republicans on Utah's Capitol hill are pushing forward on a major education bill as the 2023 session gets underway. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), would give teachers an extra $6,000 in salary and benefits as proposed by Gov. Spencer Cox. That will cost about $200 million.
UTAH STATE

