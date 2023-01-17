Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
KUTV
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
KUTV
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
KUTV
Proposed Utah bill would establish new domestic violence task force
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new domestic violence task force would be established under a proposed Utah bill. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. With an abuse...
KUTV
Utah amateur paleontologist stars in new cooking competition series
KUTV — An amateur paleontologist from Utah is starring in the new season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations." Eliza Petersen spoke to Sarah about her experience on the show and her love for dinosaurs!. The competitors are:. Comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York)
KUTV
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
KUTV
LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
KUTV
New food security council ready to help combat hunger in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The food security council, which was created by legislation (SB 133) passed in 2022, is ready to meet with the goal of helping combat hunger in Utah. The council has 15 members, none are lawmakers but are experts in the field of hunger, food, and farming.
KUTV
Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
KUTV
Lawmaker defends tying teacher pay raises to school voucher program
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republicans on Utah's Capitol hill are pushing forward on a major education bill as the 2023 session gets underway. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), would give teachers an extra $6,000 in salary and benefits as proposed by Gov. Spencer Cox. That will cost about $200 million.
KUTV
Gov. Cox gives State of State Address on Day 3 of legislative session; here's how to watch
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox will be delivering his official State of the State address Thursday evening following the third day of the Utah Legislative Session, which has already seen multiple proposals on hot-button issues like transgender rights, conversion therapy, and school vouchers. The governor's annual...
