Accused bank robber caught in Central Illinois
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department arrested an accused bank robber from Michigan on Friday. Officials say while deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2500 Block of North Road called 911 and advised a male subject was knocking on their door. A...
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
Challenging Illinois State Assault Weapons Ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCCU) — The Effingham County courtroom was filled on Wednesday at the hearing regarding the new ban on assault weapons. On Wednesday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. an emergency hearing was held at the Effingham county court to discuss the lawsuit filed by Former Republican Attorney General Candidate, Tom Devore.
'Whiteness is so evil': Michigan school board member faces calls for removal over social media post
JACKSON, Mich. (CITC) — A Michigan school board member is defending her decision to call "whiteness" evil on social media, despite facing intense scrutiny in her community. Kesha Hamilton, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) school board member, expressed the sentiments on her personal Twitter account in December.
COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty-eight counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 20, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 45, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties at...
Pritzker relaunches 'opening door' homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. The Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers...
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The nearly two million people in Illinois using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will see their benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced the change on Tuesday. Nearly half of the states across the...
