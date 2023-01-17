Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
JoCo commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the board in what they said was retaliation against...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
KDRV
Hanby Middle School celebrating renovation
GOLD HILL, Ore. – Central Point School District 6 is celebrating the newly renovated Hanby Middle School. After two years of construction, the 112-year-old building is equipped with new classrooms, lockers, safety systems and more. The $11 million project was made possible thanks to a 2019 district bond, federal...
KDRV
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
KDRV
City of Medford to open warming shelter Thursday evening as temperatures dip
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun has issued a severe weather event declaration for Thursday, January 19. This means that a weather shelter will be available to provide overnight lodging. The shelter is located at 332 W. 6th street and the hours of operation will be 5:30 p.m....
KDRV
Local woodworking artist uses social media to boost art business sales
GRANTS PASS -- Local artist out of Grants Pass has used the power of social media to reach customers across the nation. Creating custom designs out of reclaimed wood and selling them through his website. David Thomason is the owner and artist of Burnpile Design out of Grants Pass, for...
KDRV
GPPD: Man that set fire to elementary school arrested
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass Police Department says it's officers have arrested the suspect responsible for setting fire to Lincoln Elementary School. On January 14, 2023, at 1:38 AM, Grants Pass Police and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to Lincoln Elementary School regarding a fire alarm. The first...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built behind Herb's Restaurant?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer, Janet Robbins wrote in asking: "What is being built on Fruitdale Ave. in Grants Pass behind Herb’s Restaurant?" News10 spoke to Grants Pass's planning and development department and they said it is owned by Options for Southern Oregon. They serve people dealing...
KDRV
Grants Pass opens warming shelter Thursday evening through Saturday morning
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass is issuing a severe weather event declaration for tomorrow through Saturday, January 21, 2023 because of cold weather. Grants Pass will open a severe weather event shelter Thursday, January 19, through Saturday, January 21, at 531 Northeast F Street 5:30pm to 8:30am, set to conclude 8:30am Saturday. Intake hours are 5:30pm to 8pm. The City says the shelter's services include food, bedding and dry storage capabilities for up to 75 people. It says the shelter does not require any religious affiliation or drug testing to enter, and it will accommodate pets.
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
KDRV
Ashland Police: suspect siphoned gas from gas station and caused a fire
ASHLAND, Ore. - Ashland police are looking for the person that they is responsible for starting a fire after stealing fuel from a commercial gas station. It happened on Saturday at 2:40 am. officers from the Ashland Police Department and members of Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to 60 Shamrock Lane for a report of a fire.
kpic
Update: Wimer Street reopens after crash
ASHLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, JAN 18 4:30 PM:. Ashland Police Department says the crash has been cleared and Wimer Street is open again. Road conditions remain poor. Drivers are still advised to use caution if having to travel through the area. ORIGINAL POST:. Ashland Police Department says first responders...
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
KDRV
Britt Festival announces more performers for its 2023 lineup
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Britt Festival is advancing its 2023 musical performances lineup. Today the annual music festival announced that the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with California reggae band Rebelution will perform on the Britt stage August 27. The Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) says that show also includes Britt favorite, Iration, plus The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle.
KDRV
High School Hoops - Final Scores
Final Scores from Wednesday Night High School Hoops:. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. 59, Crosspoint Christian 27. Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. 59, Crosspoint Christian 12.
Klamath Falls News
California man arrested in KF on Attempted Murder, Felony Gun Charges
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William...
KDRV
Raider Men Crack NAIA Top 20 Poll
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Southern Oregon University men's wrestling team finally cracked the NAIA coaches' poll on Thursday, making its debut at No. 20 with five nationally-ranked individuals. Sophomore All-Americans Evan Potter (133 pounds) and Aaron Gandara (149) lead the way, both sitting at No. 6 in their respective weight...
KDRV
Charlie Hall Hired as Next Phoenix High Football Coach
PHOENIX, Ore -- Former Southern Oregon University and Ashland High football coach Charlie Hall has been hired as Phoenix High School’s next head football coach, the school announced Thursday. Hall brings to the Pirates 40 years of coaching experience, the last six at SOU, where he led the Raiders...
KDRV
Raiders Open Homestand with 2nd-Place EOU, Top-Ranked C of I
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The meaty part of the Southern Oregon men's basketball team's schedule has arrived in the form of a five-game homestand and the best competition in the Cascade Conference. In a span of nine days, the Raiders (11-6 overall, 7-4 CCC) will host the top-ranked team in the...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
