GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass is issuing a severe weather event declaration for tomorrow through Saturday, January 21, 2023 because of cold weather. Grants Pass will open a severe weather event shelter Thursday, January 19, through Saturday, January 21, at 531 Northeast F Street 5:30pm to 8:30am, set to conclude 8:30am Saturday. Intake hours are 5:30pm to 8pm. The City says the shelter's services include food, bedding and dry storage capabilities for up to 75 people. It says the shelter does not require any religious affiliation or drug testing to enter, and it will accommodate pets.

2 DAYS AGO