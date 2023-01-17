ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

Birthdays- Christopher Straight

EMTA asks residents to complete 2023 services survey. Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging. Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report from Families Against Fentanyl.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge

Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. Playhouse excited for future despite recent shakeups.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie School Board votes to close local charter school

Erie School Board votes to close local charter school. Molly Brannigan's undergoes water damage repairs. 11923 BabyJaneDoePressConference. Birthdays- Christopher Straight. Picture Perfect Weather- Kingsley Morales.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder

EPA raises concerns over chemicals used by local company. Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement. Pro-life group gets ready for march in nation's capitol.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI reports

Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI reports. Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald's menu item free. To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets. Expect to receive a much lower income
ERIE, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
MCKEAN, PA
yourerie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Jan. 20-22

Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. Playhouse excited for future despite recent shakeups.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
explore venango

Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
TIONESTA, PA
YourErie

Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant

A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit

The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store

A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue

Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort

A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
ERIE, PA

