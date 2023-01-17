Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Birthdays- Christopher Straight
EMTA asks residents to complete 2023 services survey. EMTA asks residents to complete 2023 services survey. Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging …. Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report from Families Against Fentanyl.
yourerie
Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge
Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to …. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. Playhouse excited for future despite recent shakeups. Playhouse excited for future...
Catalytic converter cut off vehicle in McKean Twp; state police searching for two suspects
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is searching for two suspects that allegedly cut a catalytic converter off a parked vehicle listed for sale. The Pennsylvania State Police in Girard reported on Jan. 19 that they received a report from the victim, a 59-year-old McKean man, that an eyewitness saw two unknown, younger men […]
FBI warns human trafficking is on the rise, advises ways residents can help
Erie’s close proximity to three major U.S. cities and Canada is just one of the many reasons it’s a great place to live, but local Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents say its location is also what makes Erie a convenient stop for human trafficking. Because it’s not as well documented, many may not realize […]
yourerie
Erie School Board votes to close local charter school
Erie School Board votes to close local charter school. Erie School Board votes to close local charter school. Molly Brannigan’s undergoes water damage repairs. Molly Brannigan’s undergoes water damage repairs. 11923 BabyJaneDoePressConference. 11923 BabyJaneDoePressConference. Birthdays- Christopher Straight. Birthdays- Christopher Straight. Picture Perfect Weather- Kingsley Morales. Picture Perfect Weather-...
yourerie
Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder
EPA raises concerns over chemicals used by local …. EPA raises concerns over chemicals used by local company. Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement. Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement. Pro-life group gets ready for march in nation’s capitol. Pro-life group gets ready for march in nation's...
yourerie
Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI reports
Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI …. Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI reports. Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free …. To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets. Expect to receive a much lower income...
McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
yourerie
Be a Tourist: Events around town Jan. 20-22
Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to …. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. Playhouse excited for future despite recent shakeups. Playhouse excited for future...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
explore venango
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant
A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit
The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church
Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
erienewsnow.com
Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store
A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
yourerie
Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue
Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue. Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight …. Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to …
yourerie
Newsmaker: Asbury Woods 'Drop In and Discover: Fireplace Storytime and Hike' event taking place this weekend
Newsmaker: Asbury Woods 'Drop In and Discover: Fireplace Storytime and Hike' event taking place this weekend. Newsmaker: Asbury Woods ‘Drop In and Discover: Fireplace …. Newsmaker: Asbury Woods 'Drop In and Discover: Fireplace Storytime and Hike' event taking place this weekend. Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge. Erie attorney...
Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort
A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
Comments / 0