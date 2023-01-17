BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County and plan to take Dowlen Rd. you'll need to plan ahead for the next three months. The exit ramp to Dowlen Rd. from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months beginning on Friday according to TxDOT.

