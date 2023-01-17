ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevindicator.com

Dayton and Cleveland chambers prepare for Capital visit

Last week the 88th Texas Legislature convened; with session underway, leaders from across the state are hard at work, and now plans for a contingent from Liberty County to visit Austin are in full swing. The Dayton Chamber of Commerce originated an effort to take local business and community leaders...
DAYTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Roy West officially kicks off campaign for Beaumont mayor

Beaumont — A high profile political campaign officially kicked off Tuesday night in Beaumont. Businessman Roy West is running for mayor against incumbent Robin Mouton. She defeated West in a runoff election two years ago and Mouton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she's seeking another term. West had already announced his...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Councilman Frank seeking re-election in Port Arthur

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Position 8 Councilman Donald Frank Sr. has announced he's running for re-election. Frank made his announcement in front of Port Arthur City Hall. He was a longtime school board member and won a runoff election to take the council seat two years ago. Frank...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy