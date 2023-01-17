Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
KFDM-TV
Jan. 18, 2023 - Pay it Forward: Honoring Demetrice Clifton for going above and beyond
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman has gone above and beyond for her community. That's why Demetrice Clifton is our Pay it Forward recipient. Fox 4/KFDM's Tan Radford has the report. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
thevindicator.com
Dayton and Cleveland chambers prepare for Capital visit
Last week the 88th Texas Legislature convened; with session underway, leaders from across the state are hard at work, and now plans for a contingent from Liberty County to visit Austin are in full swing. The Dayton Chamber of Commerce originated an effort to take local business and community leaders...
KFDM-TV
Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day
ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
Rewiring project to help restore, preserve The McFaddin-Ward House in Beaumont beginning soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A massive preservation project is set to begin on the McFaddin-Ward House soon. Next week, electricians will begin rewiring the building as an ongoing effort to restore and preserve the 118-year-old home. This costly and time-consuming project presents some challenges. In order to minimize cutting too...
Southeast Texas community remembers life, legacy of Cotton Creek Winery owner Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, customers and employees are mourning the loss of long-time owner of Cotton Creek Winery in Beaumont. Artie Tucker lost his year-long battle with stage four lung and liver cancer on January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Cotton Creek Winery Employee, Derek McWilliams,...
Volunteers help clean up McFaddin Beach Monday as part of MLK National Day of Service
SABINE PASS, Texas — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. On this day, people are encouraged to volunteer to improve their community. The Vessel Project of Louisiana, the Golden Triangle Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Resilience...
fox4beaumont.com
Roy West officially kicks off campaign for Beaumont mayor
Beaumont — A high profile political campaign officially kicked off Tuesday night in Beaumont. Businessman Roy West is running for mayor against incumbent Robin Mouton. She defeated West in a runoff election two years ago and Mouton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she's seeking another term. West had already announced his...
Adaptive Sports for Kids non-profit to get new field at Babe Ruth Park in Nederland
NEDERLAND, Texas — Exciting new upgrades are in store for an organization that serves people with special needs. Adaptive Sports for Kids is a non-profit that gives kids and adults with special needs an opportunity to play sports. The organization has offered athletic opportunities to Southeast Texas families since...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas nurses discuss rising violence against healthcare workers at Port Arthur City Council meeting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas nurses used Tuesday evening's Port Arthur City Council meeting to discuss the growing epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are five times more likely to face violence at work than in any other profession, according to the Bureau...
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Quadriplegic Beaumont mother beating the odds, needs help to get car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall will close for next 3 months
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County and plan to take Dowlen Rd. you'll need to plan ahead for the next three months. The exit ramp to Dowlen Rd. from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months beginning on Friday according to TxDOT.
Sabine Federal Credit Union collected blankets to donate in honor of MLK Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Sabine Federal Credit Union has taken in donations of blankets from its staff and the community to donate. The Sabine Federal Credit Union and the Queenship of Mary #2776 Catholic Daughters of America donated blankets to the Family Services Women & Children’s Shelter Tuesday.
Sterling Pruitt Activity Center getting major upgrade thanks to councilman's push for change
BEAUMONT, Texas — The answer to a problem some Beaumont residents brought to city council is coming in the form of a shiny new gym floor. Some residents feel the current basketball court floor at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center has deteriorated to the point of a safety hazard. Beaumont City council members are answering the calls of concern.
KFDM-TV
Councilman Frank seeking re-election in Port Arthur
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Position 8 Councilman Donald Frank Sr. has announced he's running for re-election. Frank made his announcement in front of Port Arthur City Hall. He was a longtime school board member and won a runoff election to take the council seat two years ago. Frank...
Port Arthur officials reflecting on years of rich history amid city's 125 years anniversary
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a lot to celebrate. As of Friday, the city is 125 years old. The city if named after its founder, Arthur Stilwell, and was founded in 1898. Port Arthur has survived two world wars, a civil rights movement and an onslaught of storms that led to population declines.
fox4beaumont.com
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0