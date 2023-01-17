ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 5

Bravo346
3d ago

Just wanted $$$, the victim was a good son turnaround, however, he just forgot that he has a gun in the car and he thought the PD was going to rob him so he drove at them!yeah, right...good son shouldn't have gun in the car!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

13 displaced after St. Paul house fire; residents were homeless until recently

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A family of thirteen is out in the cold after a fire ravaged their home last night.Two parents, an uncle, and 10 children will be looking for a new place to sleep tonight after fire ripped through their St. Paul home. The call came in after midnight to a home in the 300 block of Sherburn Avenue.The acting deputy fire chief Greg Duren tells WCCO firefighters arrived to thick smoke covering the neighborhood.Smoke and flames filled the house. Duren said the construction of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly.Kevia Wraggs told WCCO that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software

MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

17-year-old suspect in fatal MOA shooting arrested in Georgia

A 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the deadly December shooting of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday evening that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky

(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy