Bravo346
3d ago
Just wanted $$$, the victim was a good son turnaround, however, he just forgot that he has a gun in the car and he thought the PD was going to rob him so he drove at them!yeah, right...good son shouldn't have gun in the car!
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
fox9.com
St. Paul rec center shooting charges: City employee charged with attempted murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr, an employee of the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul, was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy following a large fight. St. Paul police responded to a reported shooting outside the...
fox9.com
Shots fired near St. Paul school has bullet graze teacher, building on lockdown
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An incident of shots fired near the Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul sent the building into lockdown and one grazed by a bullet Friday evening, with authorities investigating. According to police, just before 3:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to 1495 Rice Street...
fox9.com
Man stole $28k during armed robbery of St. Paul bank: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 42-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $28,000 during an armed bank robbery in St. Paul on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Andre Christopher Nelson, 42, with three counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the armed robbery of Huntington Bank in St. Paul.
fox9.com
Family asks for prayers as St. Paul teen fights for life after rec center shooting
A teen boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a St. Paul rec center. The suspect in the shooting is a city employee at the rec center, Mayor Melvin Carter said Thursday.
fox9.com
Officials: Suspect who shot teen at St. Paul rec center is a city employee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting a teen boy in the head at a St. Paul rec center on Wednesday afternoon is a city employee who worked at the center, city officials said Thursday. Police swarmed the Jimmy Lee Rec Center off Lexington Avenue North, along with...
Teen Severely Injured in Shooting Outside of Minnesota Community Center
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in St. Paul have made an arrest connected to a shooting that gravely injured a teenager Wednesday. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. The gunfire was reported have occurred outside of the Oxford Community Center/Jimmy Lee Rec Center, which is across the street from a St. Paul high school.
Suspect in custody following shooting at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center
A 26-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul sent a teenage boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities
(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
fox9.com
St. Paul woman crashes stolen SUV, carjacks good Samaritan on I-94: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman crashed a stolen SUV, carjacked a good Samaritan who tried to help and led police on a high-speed chase down the freeway before being arrested, according to charging documents. On Jan. 16, St. Paul police responded to a report of...
Start of trial for accused killer of North High School quarterback delayed
Cody Fohrenkam, who’s accused in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback DeShaun Hill, is on trial in Hennepin County, with testimony starting on Friday. The judge delayed the start after Fohrenkam complained about isolation.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
13 displaced after St. Paul house fire; residents were homeless until recently
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A family of thirteen is out in the cold after a fire ravaged their home last night.Two parents, an uncle, and 10 children will be looking for a new place to sleep tonight after fire ripped through their St. Paul home. The call came in after midnight to a home in the 300 block of Sherburn Avenue.The acting deputy fire chief Greg Duren tells WCCO firefighters arrived to thick smoke covering the neighborhood.Smoke and flames filled the house. Duren said the construction of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly.Kevia Wraggs told WCCO that...
Suspected gunman in Mall of America killing arrested in Georgia
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager believed to be one of two suspected gunmen in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America in December has been arrested after more than three weeks at-large.
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
17-year-old suspect in fatal MOA shooting arrested in Georgia
A 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the deadly December shooting of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday evening that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at...
fox9.com
Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky
(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
