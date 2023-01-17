Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Be a Tourist: Events around town Jan. 20-22
Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to …. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. Playhouse excited for future despite recent shakeups. Playhouse excited for future...
yourerie
Erie School Board votes to close local charter school
Erie School Board votes to close local charter school. Erie School Board votes to close local charter school. Molly Brannigan’s undergoes water damage repairs. Molly Brannigan’s undergoes water damage repairs. 11923 BabyJaneDoePressConference. 11923 BabyJaneDoePressConference. Birthdays- Christopher Straight. Birthdays- Christopher Straight. Picture Perfect Weather- Kingsley Morales. Picture Perfect Weather-...
yourerie
Birthdays- Christopher Straight
EMTA asks residents to complete 2023 services survey. EMTA asks residents to complete 2023 services survey. Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging …. Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report from Families Against Fentanyl.
yourerie
Newsmaker: Asbury Woods 'Drop In and Discover: Fireplace Storytime and Hike' event taking place this weekend
Newsmaker: Asbury Woods 'Drop In and Discover: Fireplace Storytime and Hike' event taking place this weekend. Newsmaker: Asbury Woods ‘Drop In and Discover: Fireplace …. Newsmaker: Asbury Woods 'Drop In and Discover: Fireplace Storytime and Hike' event taking place this weekend. Erie attorney announces candidacy for judge. Erie attorney...
yourerie
Josh James Signs with St. Bonaventure
Union City's Josh James makes college choice official. Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce.
yourerie
Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder
EPA raises concerns over chemicals used by local …. EPA raises concerns over chemicals used by local company. Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement. Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement. Pro-life group gets ready for march in nation’s capitol. Pro-life group gets ready for march in nation's...
yourerie
Golden Apple: Elizabeth Clark – Fairview Elementary School
Teaching children with autism is a challenging, rewarding career. This week’s Golden Apple Award winner does that at Fairview Elementary School. Elizabeth Clark is an autistic support teacher and knew very young what she wanted to do. “When I was five, and then I went into business school and...
yourerie
Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue
Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue. Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight …. Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie City Council approves new tactic to battle blight. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to …
yourerie
Some light snow this weekend
ERIE, PA – We will head into the weekend with some light snow and flurries into Saturday morning. Minor accumulations are expected through Saturday morning for some, but most will see nothing more than a dusting on grassy surfaces. We could sure use the snow! So far this month,...
yourerie
Changeable Weather Now Through Tomorrow
A series of fronts and low pressure systems will allow for a wide variety of weather today into tomorrow. We start with rain today, heavy at times into midday. Then we may get some clearing late afternoon. After that, a strong low pressure system this evening may set off some storms, then colder air behind it will give us snow showers by daybreak Friday. These snow showers will continue through Friday night before tapering off. Total snow accumulations of up to 5-6″ in the snow belts by early Saturday, with an inch or two for Erie. Watch for some localized flooding today, and some slippery roads for the morning commuters tomorrow. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather, or the YE2go app.
yourerie
Click here for the Evening/Tonight Weather Forecast
Any showers will gradually change to wet snow into the evening. A few inches of wet accumulation possible, mainly South of I-90. A few more snow showers around overnight, but any leftover flurries early Saturday taper. Next storm system will bring some snow showers for Sunday. Forecast by Meteorologist Tom...
Comments / 0