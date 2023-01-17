ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wfsu.org

Tallahassee's LeMoyne previews this year's Chain of Parks Art Festival

Tallahassee's LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival is coming up April 15th and 16th. The event preview took place at LeMoyne's Gadsden Street gallery the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 and included the reveal of this year's program cover artist. That artist is Tallahassee painter Anne Hempel whose specialty is wildlife, particularly birds.
wfsu.org

Broadway star Caissie Levy will perform in Tallahassee Friday

One of Broadway's top artists will be performing in Tallahassee on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Broadway star Caissie Levy will give two concerts in support of Young Actors Theatre (YAT). Proceeds will go toward the local production of a movie musical and an immersive educational experience for students of the...
wfsu.org

The Tallahassee City Commission holds its annual retreat

The Tallahassee City Commission will hold its annual retreat Wednesday, setting out goals for affordable housing, saving money on energy costs and attracting new jobs. The city says it has moved to save utility customers $212 million through the end of Fiscal Year 2024…and that average residential electric bills in Tallahassee are projected to be $106, 31 percent below the projected state average.
