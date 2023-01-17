Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Tallahassee's LeMoyne previews this year's Chain of Parks Art Festival
Tallahassee's LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival is coming up April 15th and 16th. The event preview took place at LeMoyne's Gadsden Street gallery the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 and included the reveal of this year's program cover artist. That artist is Tallahassee painter Anne Hempel whose specialty is wildlife, particularly birds.
wfsu.org
Broadway star Caissie Levy will perform in Tallahassee Friday
One of Broadway's top artists will be performing in Tallahassee on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Broadway star Caissie Levy will give two concerts in support of Young Actors Theatre (YAT). Proceeds will go toward the local production of a movie musical and an immersive educational experience for students of the...
wfsu.org
FSU and TMH break ground on their shared healthcare center and hospital near Panama City Beach
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital have moved forward in a big way by breaking ground on their shared medical campus in Panama City Beach. The project is part of FSU’s long-term goal of climbing higher in national rankings and will also serve a massive retirement community that just completed its 1,000th home.
wfsu.org
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey wants the city to get creative with affordable housing
The Tallahassee City Commission devoted a lot of conversation to affordable housing during its annual retreat Wednesday. That was an encouraging sign for those who’d been calling on the city to build more of it. Mayor John Dailey says there’s a national housing crisis, and that Tallahassee is not...
wfsu.org
The Tallahassee City Commission holds its annual retreat
The Tallahassee City Commission will hold its annual retreat Wednesday, setting out goals for affordable housing, saving money on energy costs and attracting new jobs. The city says it has moved to save utility customers $212 million through the end of Fiscal Year 2024…and that average residential electric bills in Tallahassee are projected to be $106, 31 percent below the projected state average.
wfsu.org
Tallahassee City Commission considers how to solve the housing crisis
At the Tallahassee City Commission’s annual retreat on Wednesday, the topic of affordable housing came up again and again. But the commissioners are far from agreement on how to solve the local shortage of housing for low-income and very low-income families . Mayor John Dailey is a fan of...
