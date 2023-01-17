Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO