Guest
4d ago

And there goes Macarthur mall. I predicted this when it opened. Visited the mall in its early years with my family and you couldn’t feel comfortable walking around due to hordes and belligerent teenagers.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
Local food pantry seeks help from community as food prices soar

The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. Local food pantry seeks help from community as food …. The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. WAVY Weather...
Go Red for Women Luncheon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The Hampton Roads Go Red for Women luncheon hopes to empower women to take charge of their heart health and know the symptoms and risk factors of heart attack and stroke. The luncheon will be held...
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
