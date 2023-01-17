JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to warm temperatures and scattered sprinkles. A potent storm system is set to move across the area today and some areas may pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. There is a LOW risk of severe weather from Crowley’s Ridge eastward. High winds, some hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

