After soaring in 2022, cotton prices could unravel this year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas cotton farmers reaped big bucks last year; but that might not be the case this year. Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, told our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, that 2022 saw “historically strong prices, but also historically volatile price swings.”
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado after Louisiana loss
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). Resumen semanal del 19 de enero. Updated: 9 hours...
Jan. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to warm temperatures and scattered sprinkles. A potent storm system is set to move across the area today and some areas may pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. There is a LOW risk of severe weather from Crowley’s Ridge eastward. High winds, some hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible.
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). This advisory comes after some walleye from both waterbodies, collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission...
Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being...
Possibility for no more mask mandates in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic hit Arkansas almost three years ago and some state officials say now is the time that the state returns to normal. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she is taking action to reverse the mask mandate for Arkansas according to a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win
BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at...
Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire department bomb squads to conceal carry and make arrests during explosive threats. According to our content-sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Stephen Meeks who presented the bill...
Missouri governor asks for temporary raise in teacher pay for second-straight year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher pay in Missouri ranks among the lowest in the country. Governor Parson proposes to change that. It’s the second-straight year pay would be temporarily boosted through a career ladder and grant program. The teacher baseline salary grant program raised baseline teacher pay from $25,000 to $38,000 last year. That proposal even got a standing ovation clap from the Democrats.
Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District. Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has...
Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
Representatives looking to make changes at police academy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting
ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting. Officials said 18-year-old Hayden Moore was arrested on three counts of intimidation. Moore, a senior at East Central High School...
