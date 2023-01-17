Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a decade at a Wichita shelter, a local dog finally has a forever home. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer 12 years ago. Last week, we shared his story, and now he’s found a family. Thanks to the message we shared, Hallmark...
El Patio break-in
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes. That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors. KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and...
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
Anthony care home seeks Valentine's Day cards for residents
Larry Zimmerman, who served on the city council for 23 years, said he was caught off guard. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer more than a decade ago. Now, he finally has a family to call his own. Break-in at Wichita restaurant caught on camera.
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
Does It Work? iFetch
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve likely seen pitching machines for baseball practices. This week’s Does It Work product has a similar concept, but serves a much different purpose. The iFetch Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to give owners’ arms a rest while their dogs can enjoy a game...
Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.
One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus. Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting...
Wichita, Sedgwick County leaders, stakeholders address issue of homelessness
Larry Zimmerman, who served on the city council for 23 years, said he was caught off guard. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer more than a decade ago. Now, he finally has a family to call his own. Anthony care home seeks Valentine's Day cards for residents.
Belle Plaine PD officer honored for lifesaving response after crash into Pizza Hut
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine Police Department recognized a Belle Plaine officer for lifesaving efforts at a hectic scene in early November. The fiery crash on Nov. 7 involved a man losing control of his Jeep and driving it into the side...
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita.
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
WPD employee investigated for mishandling ‘sensitive police document’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Friday confirmed it’s forwarded an investigation to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter concerning a WPD employee accused of mishandling “a sensitive police document.”. The City of Wichita released a statement from WPD Chief Joe Sullivan which did not disclose...
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Video and photos shared by the Garden Plain Police Department last week created a lot of concern about feral hogs possibly being in the area in western Sedgwick County. Now, after taking a look, wildlife officials say the sightings weren’t of feral hogs, but rather pot-bellied pigs.
National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
