ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a decade at a Wichita shelter, a local dog finally has a forever home. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer 12 years ago. Last week, we shared his story, and now he’s found a family. Thanks to the message we shared, Hallmark...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

El Patio break-in

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 17 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Anthony care home seeks Valentine's Day cards for residents

Larry Zimmerman, who served on the city council for 23 years, said he was caught off guard. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer more than a decade ago. Now, he finally has a family to call his own. Break-in at Wichita restaurant caught on camera. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
ANTHONY, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? iFetch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve likely seen pitching machines for baseball practices. This week’s Does It Work product has a similar concept, but serves a much different purpose. The iFetch Automatic Ball Launcher is designed to give owners’ arms a rest while their dogs can enjoy a game...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police SWAT, EOD teams training in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is alerting the public about special training taking place on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting the training in the 8000 block of E. Douglas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus. Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD employee investigated for mishandling ‘sensitive police document’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Friday confirmed it’s forwarded an investigation to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter concerning a WPD employee accused of mishandling “a sensitive police document.”. The City of Wichita released a statement from WPD Chief Joe Sullivan which did not disclose...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy