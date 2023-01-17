ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Dishes About ‘Emotional Transition’ of Blending Families With Ben Affleck

By Glenn Rowley
Jennifer Lopez opened up about blending families with Ben Affleck in a new interview on Monday (Jan. 16).

Appearing on the Today show to promote her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, the superstar said, “We moved in together, the kids moved in together. So it’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition. But at the same time, like, all your dreams coming true and it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born.”

J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Antony while Affleck’s three children — Violet, 18; Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, nearly 11 — come from his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2015.

During the sit-down, Lopez revealed that her kids have recently become acquainted with her back catalog of films. “They’ve watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner , funnily enough,” she said. “They haven’t gotten into, like, the Out of Sight s or the… they saw Selena . It was kinda sweet ’cause I don’t think they realize that she passed away! And so at the end of the movie, they were like, ‘No!’ They were, like, really [terrified]. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I thought you knew!'”

Lopez also took a moment in the interview to tease her upcoming studio album, This Is Me… Now , and its connection to 2002’s This Is Me… Then and her first engagement to Affleck. “The last time Ben and I were together to this album, it’s been such a journey,” she said. “The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is like, ‘Is love real? Does true love exist?’ It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m gonna be here no matter what and we’re gonna get through it together.'”

Watch Lopez reminisce over Ben and their newly blended family below.

IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
