Jennifer Lopez Dishes About ‘Emotional Transition’ of Blending Families With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opened up about blending families with Ben Affleck in a new interview on Monday (Jan. 16).

Appearing on the Today show to promote her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, the superstar said, “We moved in together, the kids moved in together. So it’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition. But at the same time, like, all your dreams coming true and it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born.”

Related

Jennifer Lopez Shares 2022 Year-In-Review Photo Series Featuring Unseen Ben Affleck…

J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Antony while Affleck’s three children — Violet, 18; Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, nearly 11 — come from his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2015.

During the sit-down, Lopez revealed that her kids have recently become acquainted with her back catalog of films. “They’ve watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner , funnily enough,” she said. “They haven’t gotten into, like, the Out of Sight s or the… they saw Selena . It was kinda sweet ’cause I don’t think they realize that she passed away! And so at the end of the movie, they were like, ‘No!’ They were, like, really [terrified]. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I thought you knew!'”

Lopez also took a moment in the interview to tease her upcoming studio album, This Is Me… Now , and its connection to 2002’s This Is Me… Then and her first engagement to Affleck. “The last time Ben and I were together to this album, it’s been such a journey,” she said. “The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is like, ‘Is love real? Does true love exist?’ It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m gonna be here no matter what and we’re gonna get through it together.'”

Watch Lopez reminisce over Ben and their newly blended family below.