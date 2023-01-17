Read full article on original website
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
Southwick Master Plan schedules more focus groups as Phase 2 nears
SOUTHWICK — As the Master Plan development process moves towards its next phase, Southwick’s Master Plan Advisory Committee is continuing to schedule focus group sessions to hash out specific needs and desires for different parts of Southwick’s infrastructure. The Select Board’s Jan. 23 agenda includes an item...
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
Healey-Driscoll administration announces filing of first two bills supporting housing and economic development, roads and bridges
LUDLOW — Speaking from the Ludlow Mills Complex, a 130-acre former mill that’s in the process of being redeveloped into housing, Gov. Maura T. Healey said her administration’s bond bill presented to the Legislature is “only the beginning.”. The $987 million bond bill includes funds that...
Palmer educator who signed confidentiality agreement, asks for forensic audit
A former educator in the Palmer School District who signed a confidentiality agreement at the end of their 19-year tenure said she supports a forensic audit of the district’s finances, an idea recently floated by School Committee members following a MassLive investigation. Sue Ann Kuszewski, a Palmer resident of...
Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police
The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee
SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Northampton sets limit on cannabis shops, a first for this dispensary hub
The Northampton City Council set a new limit on local cannabis dispensaries Thursday night, electing for the first time to cap the number of retail cannabis sellers in a community with among the largest populations of dispensaries in the state. The new regulation will hold Northampton to 12 dispensaries, though...
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Walk-in behavioral health care clinic in Westfield is part of new state network
WESTFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc., which merged with the Carson Center eight years ago, has opened a new BHN WellBeing Center with expanded hours, expanded service, and walk-in care in its offices at 77 Mill St. in Westfield. The BHN WellBeing Center, along with one that opened at...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
Governor Healey tours Ludlow Mills, announce first bill filed
Governor Maura Healey was in Ludlow Thursday afternoon to announce her first bills and how it will support western Massachusetts.
