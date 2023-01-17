ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police

The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee

SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter

CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023

CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
CHICOPEE, MA
