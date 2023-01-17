ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAAY-TV

Lane scores 19 in 78-73 ASUN road win at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. -- Down 62-57 with 6:29 to play, North Alabama scored 10 straight points and held on for a 78-73 ASUN Conference win over Central Arkansas at the Farris Center. The win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Lions in conference play and ups UNA's record to 10-10 overall and 2-5 in league play. Central Arkansas, 6-14 overall and 1-6 in ASUN play, lost for the tenth time in its last 11 games.
CONWAY, AR
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Walter Jackson Elementary scientists in the making!

This afternoon, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time in Decatur with the fabulous fourth graders at Walter Jackson Elementary School. These students did a fabulous job of listening and learning all that Grace had to say. They talked about what it means to be a meteorologist and a stormtracker and the math and physics tools that these scientists use every day. They also talked about the different places that meteorologists work including tv stations, missile defense agencies, airlines and other large transport companies like FedEx and USPS.
DECATUR, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
WAAY-TV

Muscle Shoals man charged with exposing himself in Florence park

A Shoals man is in trouble after Florence Police said he asked a woman for directions, then pulled out his privates in front of her. Police charged 49-year-old James McGuire with indecent exposure. They said he exposed himself to that 20-year-old woman, yesterday, at McFarland Park. They are now looking...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Missing Florence man found safe

UPDATE: The Florence Police Department Mr. Cooper has been found safe. A search is underway for a missing Florence man. Brian Robert Cooper, 57, last was seen Tuesday near Blaze Drive in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. His direction of travel is unknown.
FLORENCE, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
FLORENCE, AL

