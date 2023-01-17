Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Lane scores 19 in 78-73 ASUN road win at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. -- Down 62-57 with 6:29 to play, North Alabama scored 10 straight points and held on for a 78-73 ASUN Conference win over Central Arkansas at the Farris Center. The win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Lions in conference play and ups UNA's record to 10-10 overall and 2-5 in league play. Central Arkansas, 6-14 overall and 1-6 in ASUN play, lost for the tenth time in its last 11 games.
WAAY-TV
'It's not a normal gas station': Alabama coach Nate Oats on Buc-ee’s in Athens
Oats on Friday was still talking about the basketball team's Tuesday stop at Buc-ee's. He said his players bought a lot of food.
WAAY-TV
Alabama men's basketball team makes pit stop at Buc-ee's in Athens
The team was unable to fly back to Tuscaloosa from Nashville due to fog. so they drove home after facing Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
UNA expecting 15th consecutive term of record enrollment amid launch of several more degree programs
The official enrollment numbers aren't final yet, but the University of North Alabama is already seeing plenty to celebrate. Unofficial figures show a 20% increase in enrollment from the Spring 2022 semester to Spring 2023, making this semester UNA's 15 consecutive term with record-breaking enrollment. "The University of North Alabama...
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
WAAY-TV
Walter Jackson Elementary scientists in the making!
This afternoon, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time in Decatur with the fabulous fourth graders at Walter Jackson Elementary School. These students did a fabulous job of listening and learning all that Grace had to say. They talked about what it means to be a meteorologist and a stormtracker and the math and physics tools that these scientists use every day. They also talked about the different places that meteorologists work including tv stations, missile defense agencies, airlines and other large transport companies like FedEx and USPS.
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
WAAY-TV
Muscle Shoals man charged with exposing himself in Florence park
A Shoals man is in trouble after Florence Police said he asked a woman for directions, then pulled out his privates in front of her. Police charged 49-year-old James McGuire with indecent exposure. They said he exposed himself to that 20-year-old woman, yesterday, at McFarland Park. They are now looking...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Florence man found safe
UPDATE: The Florence Police Department Mr. Cooper has been found safe. A search is underway for a missing Florence man. Brian Robert Cooper, 57, last was seen Tuesday near Blaze Drive in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. His direction of travel is unknown.
Covenant Christian School Headmaster placed on leave following ‘terroristic threat’ allegedly made by student
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
WAFF
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested by Florence Police on Wednesday following an alleged flashing incident at McFarland Park. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park and then exposed himself to her. The female gave a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to responding officers.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
WAAY-TV
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
1 killed, several injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County Schools educates students on dangers of fentanyl with Operation Save Teens
Kids in schools are facing a number of dangers that most adults didn't in the classroom. "It's definitely a pressing issue, with drugs and vapes and alcohol," said Ashlyn Mullins, a junior at Ardmore High School. She mostly knows what to watch out for, but Mullins didn't know about a...
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
