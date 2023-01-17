ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Palmetto Cash 5” game were:

04-17-28-29-36, Power-Up: 2

(four, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

