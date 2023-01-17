Read full article on original website
Related
Basketball: Century puts top ranking on the line with a matchup against Minot
The Century versus Minot matchups lived up to the hype, with the girls game featuring a big-time comeback, and the boys game changing leads back and forth. WDA Basketball Scores: Girls: #1 Century Patriots 72 #4 Minot Majettes 64 Final Boys: #3 Minot Magicians 67 #1 Century Patriots 76 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 82 #3 […]
KFYR-TV
Could the frost damage trees if it lingers? Forestry experts weigh in
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The frosty trees outside has made for some beautiful SkySpy photos, but we wanted to know if the frost buildup could damage trees. Troy Regstad, the Minot city forester, said if the weight on the branches is heavy enough, it could break them. He said...
KFYR-TV
Minot area attains metropolitan status
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - After years of population growth, the Minot area has finally attained metropolitan status. The city was notified that Minot and its immediate surrounding areas have surpassed 50,000 residents (50,925), the benchmark for the metropolitan designation. That makes Minot one of four metro areas in the state--the...
Recycling program coming to Minot, but at a price
On Tuesday, the Minot City Council leaders decided the program will start with a free trial period.
KFYR-TV
Minot bakery discusses how they keep low turnover amid national worker shortages
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The shortage of viable workers has been long documented over the past year. Experts attribute it to several factors, from low unemployment rates to workers staying in their current jobs. Candace Sobota worked at Bearscat Bakehouse a few months before COVID hit. She left amid...
$50,000 was gifted to multiple Minot organizations
The money from the donation will go towards their group therapy room for children.
Are home daycares the future of North Dakota?
In-home daycares are more cost-effective and are often already up to code for safety standards.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Minot City Council addresses snow piles on sidewalks
Members reached out to a snow removal company to get a quote on the cost of the removal.
Comments / 1