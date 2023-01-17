ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Ice fishing forecast at Sweet Briar Lake, ND

By Taylor Aasen
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKzSV_0kGqWIxH00

SWEET BRIAR LAKE, ND ( KXNET ) — According to some ice fishers, the fishing this winter has been slow. Because we have seen a lot of snow fall this year; it has been difficult for some to enjoy their time out on the ice because it’s hard to make their way through large amounts of snow.

KX News’, Taylor Aasen, met with an ice fisher out on Sweet Briar Lake on Monday to talk more about how the ice and the fishing are looking in the area.

Ryan Heintz, an ice fisher at Sweet Briar, said that the fish have been slow, but they have caught a couple of walleye.

“Dress warm and I always bring a lunch because if you don’t catch any fish, it’s a good picnic,” said Heintz.

Sweet Briar Lake is located about 30 miles east of Bismarck and the ice as of Monday, was about 20 inches thick. If you want to learn more information on where to ice fish and how to get a license to do so, visit the North Dakota Game & Fish website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN
KX News

24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision

UPDATE- POSTED JANUARY 14, 2:18 P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the individuals involved in the crash occurring on Highway 1806 on January 12. The 24-year-old woman who was killed during the crash has been identified as Kennedy Marie Carry Moccasin. ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED JANUARY 13, 10:53 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
FARGO, ND
Motorious

C8 Corvette Abandoned In Montana Snowstorm

Sometimes we meet the dire consequences to our horrible decisions, which is exactly what happened to a C8 Corvette driver recently in Montana. If you don’t know, snowstorms in state can be quite fierce, something anyone who lives there should know well. That’s why it’s shocking to see the mid-engine American sports car just left on a snowbank on the side of the snow-encrusted road.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy