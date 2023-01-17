Read full article on original website
Queen Be
5d ago
Wow. I won’t disrespect anyone by saying anything else. May they rest in eternal peace.
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Football player, recent transfer to UGA arrested for domestic violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent transfer and wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested in Athens overnight for domestic violence. Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas, best known as RaRa Thomas, was arrested Monday by University of Georgia Police and booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family of UGA player killed in crash holds private celebration of life service
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Devin Willock held a private celebration of life service in Athens on Saturday, less than one week after he died in a car crash. ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County officials...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Why Georgia's 2023 Schedule is Good for Next QB
With a new quarterback surely to be under center this upcoming season. Georgia's 2023 schedule will likely make the transition as easy as possible.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that one man has died and three others were injured in a shooting at a Brookhaven apartment complex on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting around...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Multiple people shot at Brookhaven apartment complex
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed that multiple people were shot at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buford Highway after reports of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the...
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person who was shot has now died. DeKalb County police believe two people “got into a dispute” which resulted in the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. According to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19. Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said. There is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FEMA officials announce information on applying for assistance due to tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA officials announced information on how to apply for assistance due to the tornados that hit multiple areas in Georgia and what to expect after submitting your application. Officials say if you live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, or Troup counties and...
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
