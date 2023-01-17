ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular

Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

A Small Gesture Of Love Can Be Powerful In Missoula

Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.
MISSOULA, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit

There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Three Juvenile Grizzly Bears Euthanized in Montana After Testing Positive for Avian Influenza

HELENA, MT - Three juvenile grizzly bears in Montana were euthanized this fall after testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The three bears were all observed to be in poor condition and exhibiting signs of disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP). The animals were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Lookout Cabins Are Fantastic, These People Beg To Differ

Folks should always do their research when looking to stay here in Montana. When people are traveling around Montana, they will typically rent out hotels. The alternatives are either VRBO or Airbnb to find rooms or households that fit within their budget. The other option is camping in an RV, trailer, or tent. What if you want the feel of camping but have a house to hang out in?
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand

The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Adorable Montana Dog Runner-up in National Dog of Year Contest

A runner-up finish barely scratches the surface of what this farm dog means to its owner. According to Montana's Northern Ag News, Fez, a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd, was named runner-up/western region in the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year Contest, put on by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau says that, "The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs."
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why is Missoula Called Zootown?

Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?

Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy