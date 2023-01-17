ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Hundreds walked Capitol Blvd. to the Statehouse honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

By KIVI Staff
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 4 days ago
It's been sixty years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences, and today, Idahoans are keeping his vision alive.

“Dr. King is known as the father of revolution. He is a man who put not only his life, his reputation and his family at stake, so that people of color can have not only a chance to vote, but to be represented in this country,” remarked Charles Jones III, MLK chair for Martin Luther King Living Legacy Day.

Many spent the morning creating signs to reinforce their message and hundreds walked from the Boise State University Student Union down Capitol Blvd. to the Statehouse steps in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. A good portion of the marchers were young Americans.

Jason Holman, President of the Black Student Association at BSU said, "We should be honoring and living his legacy every single day, though it's nice to have a day to recognize him specifically, this should be an everyday thing. We don't have to march everyday, but where there's change to be promoted, we should promote it, we should work for it every single day."

Once at the Statehouse, speakers addressed the legacy of Dr. King on this Idaho Human Rights Day.

People told us racial violence across the country is something that concerns everyone. Today's attendance reflects the importance of Dr. King's message being embraced by a new generation.

