GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO