Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
CMPD discusses recent robbery investigations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss recent armed robbery investigations and ask for public assistance in locating a suspect that is believed to be responsible for a recent rash of armed robberies. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers responded to an...
Charlotte restaurant week is underway and there is no shortage of options
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte restaurant week, better known as Queen's Feast, is now underway. From Jan. 20-29, over 90 restaurants from 9 counties in and around Charlotte will be participating in the event. Charlotte restaurant week is taking place as inflation continues to hit the food industry and restaurants...
Charlotte Fire makes history promoting first Latino battalion chief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department has officially made history as it promotes the first Latino to the position of battalion chief. The fire department said after years of dedication, study and commitment, Juan Pablo Soto is the first Latino promoted to the rank of battalion chief. You...
Overturned tanker closes all outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are closed due to a crash involving an overturned tanker vehicle, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Officials confirmed the outbound lanes near the ramp were closed around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.
New plan could help Rowan County farmers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
Moped rider killed in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
Confusion on Mecklenburg, Union County line could impact hundreds of residents
STALLINGS, N.C. — County leaders are looking into discrepancies that they say are leading to confusion on where Mecklenburg County ends and Union County begins in some areas. Changes to the boundary lines could lead to about 300 properties having to switch to a different county, according to the...
South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
$25,000 reward offered for suspect accused of throwing molotov cocktail
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to catch a local arsonist. Officials report a person can be seen on surveillance video throwing a molotov cocktail at the crisis pregnancy center in Lincolnton back on June 25. The FBI said the reward is...
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
Doodle Reef at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord opens Friday
CONCORD, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's new interactive Doodle Reef officially opens on Jan. 20, giving the public a chance to color a virtual fish and bring it to life in the "reef." The new display opens to is aimed at letting guests of all ages get a hands-on...
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
Juvenile shot while attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bullet grazed a juvenile on Wednesday after they were attempting to steal a vehicle, police said Wednesday. The incident happened on Southwold Drive near Nations Ford Road on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
QC Happenings | 7 ways to enjoy the weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While you can expect a cool down and rain toward the end of the weekend, you can also expect exciting events taking place across the Queen City. See what's happening!. Saturday, Jan. 21. 'Come Draw with Me' @ Museum of York County. Come out to the...
