Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD discusses recent robbery investigations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss recent armed robbery investigations and ask for public assistance in locating a suspect that is believed to be responsible for a recent rash of armed robberies. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers responded to an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Overturned tanker closes all outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are closed due to a crash involving an overturned tanker vehicle, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Officials confirmed the outbound lanes near the ramp were closed around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Medic confirmed they were responding to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New plan could help Rowan County farmers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Moped rider killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Doodle Reef at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord opens Friday

CONCORD, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's new interactive Doodle Reef officially opens on Jan. 20, giving the public a chance to color a virtual fish and bring it to life in the "reef." The new display opens to is aimed at letting guests of all ages get a hands-on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings | 7 ways to enjoy the weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While you can expect a cool down and rain toward the end of the weekend, you can also expect exciting events taking place across the Queen City. See what's happening!. Saturday, Jan. 21. 'Come Draw with Me' @ Museum of York County. Come out to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte local news

