HIGHLIGHTS: #3 Odessa College wins 15th game in a row
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College men’s basketball defeated New Mexico Military Institute 87-58 on Thursday at the OC Sports Center. It is the Wranglers 15th win in a row. Odessa College is ranked #3 in the NJCAA national rankings. The Wranglers play at rival Midland College on Monday.
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Midland non-profit to hold Naturalist certification training
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Sibley Nature Center is hosting a training starting this weekend for those that want to become certified Texas Master Naturalists. A Texas Master Naturalist can teach people about their local ecosystem through plants, animals, and natural resources. One of the members of the Llano Estacado Chapter...
Meals on Wheels of Odessa seeing increase in clients
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals On Wheels has seen an increase in their clients over the last year adding 100 clients to their list of people in need of a nutritious meal. “We were averaging close to 500 a day and now we’re almost to 600 a day so I’ve definitely seen an increase and I’ve definitely seen an increase in those needing a little extra that we can provide so weekend meals and shelf stable foods,” said Executive Director Craig Stoker.
Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College expand Truck Driving Academy
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College are expanding the Odessa College Truck Driving Academy. The PSP dedicated $3.5 million in funding to meet the demand for drivers in the Permian Basin. PSP President and CEO Tracee Bentley says there are two main reasons behind helping expand this program.
West Texas FC introduces first head coach
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New local soccer team West Texas FC introduced Victor Domingues as its first ever head coach on Tuesday. West Texas FC takes the place of the Midland-Odessa Sockers and will play in the National Premier Soccer League. Domingues is the head men’s soccer coach at UT...
ECISD Police adapting to changing landscape for school safety
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 1/19/23 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Coahoma’s Christian Everett signs with Concordia softball. Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST. She helped the Bulldogettes make it to the 3A State Championship...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/21/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/21/23: A cold front will arrive first thing Saturday morning bringing slightly cooler air and some breezy conditions for the start of the weekend. Overall it does look good for anything outdoors as long as you can stand a little breeze. The colder changes are holding off until next week.
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Maddie
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort. If you are interested in adopting Maddie, you can contact Odessa Animal Control at (432) 368-3527.
The City of Midland restocked trout to fish in two parks
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland restocked trouts into two of their park ponds for residents to go fishing. CJ Kelly and Beal park just had trouts put back into their ponds. Recreation manager for the city of Midland, Joey Jolly, spoke about the importance of having a location...
ECISD police to apply for rifle-resistant body armor grant amidst changing school-security landscape
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, annual school shootings have more than quintupled across the United States. And with the Uvalde shooting last May, school districts are scrambling to adapt to the changing world of school security. That includes West Texas. In response to...
More Human Remains Found Over the Weekend
MIDLAND, TX — More human remains were discovered by the Midland Police Department over the weekend after an initial discovery in December. According to the MPD, on Jan. 13, 2023, officers with the MPD were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas st. for the report of possible human remains that had been discovered. This led to a larger investigation of the area.
Faudree Road traffic update
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Faudree Road traffic will be shifted to the newly paved roadway on Jan. 22. 56th st. between Sleepy Hollow St. and Faudree Rd. will be closed to traffic for the remainder of this first phase of construction. This first phase of construction will include building the...
11-month-old Midland baby found safe, AMBER Alert discontinued
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In an update, an 11-month-old girl, Darla Steve, has been found safe and has been reunited with her family. The suspect, Zach Smith, has been arrested. Tuesday evening an AMBER alert was issued for child abduction in Midland. The child and suspect are pictured above. The...
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved. According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
Woman found stalled on train tracks charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found […]
