Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Today in History: Revolutionary Hot-Air Balloon Flight Takes Off in the US, Changing the Course of HistoryIngram AtkinsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Related
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones: Robert Plant Proposed Trading Paul McCartney to End the ‘Feud’ Between the Bands
The Rolling Stones and The Beatles are supposedly in a feud. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant offered a straightforward solution to end it.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Peter Tork Was Once Asked By ‘Monkees’ Producers ‘Do You Mind Playing The Dummy?’
Peter Tork was once asked by 'Monkees' producers 'do you mind playing the dummy?'
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Twisted Sister Reveal Who Will Play Drums at One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
UPDATE: Mike Portnoy will be the drummer for Twisted Sister when they take the stage at the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Portnoy was already scheduled to present the band at the ceremony along with Steve Vai, and he confirmed to the Chuck Shute Podcast that he will be playing with the band. Portnoy previously played with the group on their farewell tour after the death of AJ Pero.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Eric Clapton Gave Jeff Beck Advice About Not Liking His Voice When Making Music
Eric Clapton once gave fellow guitarist Jeff Beck advice about his voice and making music. Beck died on Jan. 10 at the age of 78 years old.
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Song
Brian Wilson mentioned his favorite Beatles and Rolling Stones songs. Here's what we learned from The Beach Boys member's memoir, 'I Am Brian Wilson.'
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Claimed the Band’s Music ‘Wakes Something up That Lies Dormant’ From Childhood
Mike Nesmith once said the music of The Monkees' 'wakes something up that lies dormant' from childhood.
Jimi Hendrix Quotes on Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles
Jimi Hendrix was a musical contemporary of artists like Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles. During his life, he expressed his thoughts about his peers.
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years
Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
1 Music Teacher Told The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson: ‘You Failed My Class, but You Scored Big in Music’
Brian Wilson was inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame for his work with the Beach Boys. Here's what we know about one of his music classes in school.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Led Zeppelin’s Manager Promised to Hurt John Bonham When He Didn’t Take Jimmy Page’s Advice
Led Zeppelin’s manager promised to hurt John Bonham when he didn't listen to advice during one practice session.
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
Comments / 0