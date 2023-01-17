ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Josh Hubbard, MRA surge past Tupelo 75-69 at Rumble in the South

By Brandon Shields
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piwXd_0kGqVJsD00

CLINTON —It was billed as a showdown between a 6A Powerhouse and one of the best private-school teams in the state, but it was just another day at the office for MRA's Josh Hubbard.

Behind Hubbard's along with the second half play of Harrison Alexander and Ashton Magee the Patriots were able to hold off Tupelo 75-69 in a Top-10 showdown at the 2023 Rumble In the South Monday afternoon at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.

“We knew it was going to be tough," MRA coach Richard Duease said. "Tupelo has two really good players and other guys that can shoot the ball, and our guys just hung around and we were able to pull it out. Hubbard just does what he does. He’s averaging 30 points a game for a reason, and he’s going to get those, but I thought Ashton Magee played well as well.

Tupelo held a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

MRA opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 26-22 lead and from that point for the remainder of the quarter each team kept trading baskets.

The Patriots went into halftime with a slim 38-36 lead.

The third quarter was a mirror image of the second with both teams exchanging baskets and seven lead changes. The Golden Wave held a 56-54 lead at the end of third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Tupelo went up 58-54 and held a but Hubbard hit back-to-back three’s pointers to tie the game at 60.

There were three more lead changes, but with the game tied 65-65, Magee hit a lay-up to give the Patriots a 67-65 lead, and they never gave it back.

After Harrison Alexander hit a dunk on a breakaway to give MRA a 69-65 lead, Tupelo got a pair of free throws from Gavin Shannon and a lay-up from Dayveun Anderson to tie the game at 69 with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.

From that point, Hubbard hit six-consecutive free throws to give the Patriots the 75-69.

Hubbard, an Ole Miss signee, finished with a game-high 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead MRA and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“It was a great game for us against a very talented team and that’s going to help us in our conference,” Hubbard said. “We will learn from the mistakes we made and in a game like this and venue like this it’ll help us a lot for our conference.”

Magee added 13 points and 15 rebounds for MRA, while Alexander had 16 points for the fifth-ranked Patriots (23-6).

“Ashton was big for us and he missed the first 15 games cause of a knee injury, so he hadn’t play in the six months," Duease said. "So all of this is just building up his momentum and he’s getting better. Harrison had a great second half and he kept us over the top. We’ve played the toughest schedule this year in my 41 years at MRA, so we’ve played tough teams and been in games like that and we’re used to it and that’s why we do it.”

London Fields had 21 points to lead Tupelo, while Shannon added 19 points and Anderson chipped in 18 points for the ninth-ranked Golden Wave (12-7).

Photos by Austin Frayser

Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. Tupelo boys basketball, Jan. 16, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wE95_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Inkh7_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4A0w_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afyl6_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGiHK_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D56cy_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwGHD_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SF4wq_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTSLc_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEe64_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdRJd_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klgb4_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qvf4M_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSOwe_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6zS4_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3v2I_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc5G9_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6qZC_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbZCe_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC6Wy_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kW3bw_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2W9w_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBoTR_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtiSd_0kGqVJsD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWIuA_0kGqVJsD00

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
footballscoop.com

Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival

Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated. Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat

A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Cherry and South Street

A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Free civil legal clinic to be held in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free civil legal clinic will be held in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court, located at 146 West Center Street, on Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with matters such as […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday

One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
JACKSON, MS
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy