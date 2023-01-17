Josh Hubbard, MRA surge past Tupelo 75-69 at Rumble in the South

CLINTON —It was billed as a showdown between a 6A Powerhouse and one of the best private-school teams in the state, but it was just another day at the office for MRA's Josh Hubbard.

Behind Hubbard's along with the second half play of Harrison Alexander and Ashton Magee the Patriots were able to hold off Tupelo 75-69 in a Top-10 showdown at the 2023 Rumble In the South Monday afternoon at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum.

“We knew it was going to be tough," MRA coach Richard Duease said. "Tupelo has two really good players and other guys that can shoot the ball, and our guys just hung around and we were able to pull it out. Hubbard just does what he does. He’s averaging 30 points a game for a reason, and he’s going to get those, but I thought Ashton Magee played well as well.

Tupelo held a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

MRA opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 26-22 lead and from that point for the remainder of the quarter each team kept trading baskets.

The Patriots went into halftime with a slim 38-36 lead.

The third quarter was a mirror image of the second with both teams exchanging baskets and seven lead changes. The Golden Wave held a 56-54 lead at the end of third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Tupelo went up 58-54 and held a but Hubbard hit back-to-back three’s pointers to tie the game at 60.

There were three more lead changes, but with the game tied 65-65, Magee hit a lay-up to give the Patriots a 67-65 lead, and they never gave it back.

After Harrison Alexander hit a dunk on a breakaway to give MRA a 69-65 lead, Tupelo got a pair of free throws from Gavin Shannon and a lay-up from Dayveun Anderson to tie the game at 69 with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.

From that point, Hubbard hit six-consecutive free throws to give the Patriots the 75-69.

Hubbard, an Ole Miss signee, finished with a game-high 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead MRA and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“It was a great game for us against a very talented team and that’s going to help us in our conference,” Hubbard said. “We will learn from the mistakes we made and in a game like this and venue like this it’ll help us a lot for our conference.”

Magee added 13 points and 15 rebounds for MRA, while Alexander had 16 points for the fifth-ranked Patriots (23-6).

“Ashton was big for us and he missed the first 15 games cause of a knee injury, so he hadn’t play in the six months," Duease said. "So all of this is just building up his momentum and he’s getting better. Harrison had a great second half and he kept us over the top. We’ve played the toughest schedule this year in my 41 years at MRA, so we’ve played tough teams and been in games like that and we’re used to it and that’s why we do it.”

London Fields had 21 points to lead Tupelo, while Shannon added 19 points and Anderson chipped in 18 points for the ninth-ranked Golden Wave (12-7).

Photos by Austin Frayser

Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. Tupelo boys basketball, Jan. 16, 2023