Read full article on original website
murphy
3d ago
Well, the lithium mines are horrendous 40,000 children die here mining in the mines it takes 500,000 pounds of dirt mine to make a battery just how much diesel do you think it takes to run that equipment it does more damage to the environment than oil
Reply(2)
2
Related
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Nobody likes to see flashing blue and red lights in their rearview mirror, but if you commit a moving violation there's always a chance that someone is watching when you do it. Depending on how serious the violation is, you could be putting your driving privileges at risk. When you're...
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
Traffic Deaths in Idaho Fell 19 Percent in 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of people who were killed in traffic related crashes in 2022 fell 19 percent from the year before. According to preliminary date from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety (OHS), the total fatalities last year was 219, thats down from the 271 fatalities in 2021. “It is nice to see progress, but 219 distinct tragedies show we still have a lot of work to do,” said OHS Manager Josephine Middleton. “These deaths have a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. We want to work with partners across the state to prevent future tragedies.” OHS aims to eliminate fatalities due to motor vehicle crashes by funding traffic safety projects through grants. The application window is now open for Fiscal Year 2024 for programs aimed at the same goal. The grants can cover a number of safety related initiatives such extra law enforcement patrols, child seat checks, safety education for pedestrians and bikers, among others. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and more information on how to apply can be found HERE.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Has Idaho Made Racial Progress or is it a Raciest State?
Racism has been and continues to be a part of our society, and despite the growth through the decades, there is still improvement to be made. Like women's rights, racial rights have progressed significantly, but still aren't where they should be in 2023. Some states are better at this and seeing racial progress, while other states continue to fail and have more work to do. When it comes to racial progress in the United States, which states are doing the best, which are doing the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
ALERT: Idaho Drought Shows Signs of Easing
The steady rain and snow we’ve been enduring have a proverbial silver lining. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map for Idaho shows improvement when it comes to drought conditions. The map has been static for months. The worst of the dry conditions have been in southern Idaho and a...
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items
Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Next up for In-N-Out Burger: Idaho
Amid the excitement about In-N-Out Burger’s plans to open locations in Tennessee in 2026, the company confirmed this week that the brand expects to open units in Idaho for the first time later this year. Reports out of Idaho have indicated the beloved Baldwin Park, Calif.-based chain has been...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
9 Reasons Why Idaho is the Best Place to Enjoy Winter
Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Hate, Bigotry Isn’t Just A North Idaho Reality; Ask Caldwell High
Racism is something that needs to be stamped out like a spark on pine needles. Northern Idaho is perceived by many in the state as being the worst region as far as white supremacy support is concerned, but these cretinous beliefs clearly extend to the southern reaches of the Gem State as well.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round
Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Idaho history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Idaho using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Post Register
Here comes the dreaded high pressure
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 10