Lavaca, AR

news9.com

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Third civil rights lawsuit filed against Crawford County and former deputy

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office faces another federal civil rights lawsuit involving claims of excessive force by a former deputy. The sheriff's office fired Zack King for his involvement in the violent arrest of a man outside a Mulberry convenience store last summer. He's named in a lawsuit related to that incident and now two others.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
southarkansassun.com

Inmate Died of Malnutrition, Family Files Lawsuit

The family of the inmate who died of malnutrition filed a lawsuit against Sebastian County jail in Arkansas. The family claims that the jail staff ignored inmate Larry Eugene Price Jr.’s medical and mental health needs. In August 2021, Larry Eugene Price Jr., then 51, died at the Sebastian...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Body matching description of missing Barling man found

BARLING, Ark. — Wednesday evening Barling police confirmed crews found a body matching the description of Riley Beneux. Sebastian County crews resumed the search for a missing Barling man Wednesday. Riley Beneux, 26, was last seen Monday. His family told police he was going to the gym around 1:30...
BARLING, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/8

Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
FORT SMITH, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
POTEAU, OK
KHBS

2 men shot near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
POTEAU, OK

