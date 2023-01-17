Read full article on original website
news9.com
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
KHBS
Sebastian County sheriff responds to wrongful death federal lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — "In this case, our system is literally broken and we need to do something about our system so we aren't keeping these people in jails for years at a time, without charges and without any recourse," said Sheriff Hobe Runion. A federal lawsuit filed on...
Third civil rights lawsuit filed against Crawford County and former deputy
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office faces another federal civil rights lawsuit involving claims of excessive force by a former deputy. The sheriff's office fired Zack King for his involvement in the violent arrest of a man outside a Mulberry convenience store last summer. He's named in a lawsuit related to that incident and now two others.
southarkansassun.com
Inmate Died of Malnutrition, Family Files Lawsuit
The family of the inmate who died of malnutrition filed a lawsuit against Sebastian County jail in Arkansas. The family claims that the jail staff ignored inmate Larry Eugene Price Jr.’s medical and mental health needs. In August 2021, Larry Eugene Price Jr., then 51, died at the Sebastian...
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris. When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle...
KHBS
Body matching description of missing Barling man found
BARLING, Ark. — Wednesday evening Barling police confirmed crews found a body matching the description of Riley Beneux. Sebastian County crews resumed the search for a missing Barling man Wednesday. Riley Beneux, 26, was last seen Monday. His family told police he was going to the gym around 1:30...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Fayetteville murder trial reset for April
The trial date for a Fayetteville man accused of murdering a missing woman and tampering with her body has been set for April 4.
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire
On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
KHBS
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing controversy
LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries are causing controversy in the community.
Sentencing scheduled in $100 million COVID fraud case
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Lavaca man who pleaded guilty to COVID-related fraud charges involving over $100 million.
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
