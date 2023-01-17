Read full article on original website
Ottumwa Community School District continues to grow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) is the second-fastest growing district in Iowa. During last school year, OCSD was ranked the twelfth-fastest growing district in the Hawkeye State. A statement from Ottumwa Schools said they expect the growth to give them more funding. They say they...
Ottumwa Leadership Academy hosts media day
OTTUMWA, Iowa — KTVO participated in Ottumwa Leadership Academy's media day Thursday. The academy is a 10-month program that helps Ottumwa community members sharpen their leadership skills. Participants learned how the KTVO’s newsroom operates, and practiced interviewing on camera. “We learned a lot from public speaking and just...
Fairfield paramedics, EMTs walkout in protest of management
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — KTVO News is learning more about a worker walkout in Fairfield, Iowa. Tuesday morning we received a tip that ambulance workers have walked out due to alleged bullying and harassment from upper management. CARE Ambulance currently runs the service in Jefferson County, and there has been...
Jefferson County Attorney Moulding provides an update on ambulance worker walkout
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — KTVO is now learning more details from Tuesday's CARE Ambulance walkout in Jefferson County. Bob Libby, the owner of CARE Ambulance, spoke at the ambulance board meeting and said he had eight employees walk out. The employees are residents of Fairfield, Iowa, but they are employed...
Ambulance service owner responds to allegations, employee walkout
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A contract dispute has led to tension between CARE Ambulance service and Jefferson County. The county believes CARE Ambulance isn't offering the two-truck service that was listed in the contract. CARE Ambulance owner, Bob Libby, told KTVO that his company can only provide one full-time rig...
City of Kirksville applying for funding for a new sidewalk to connect to the FLATS trail
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is looking to add another sidewalk along one of its streets. This sidewalk would go from the north side of Washington Street, from Osteopathy Street to Main Street. It would provide the city with a sidewalk that would connect to the FLATS...
New Ottumwa roundabout project expected to be completed in September
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A new roundabout is coming to southeast Iowa this year. The City of Ottumwa got a $500,000 Traffic Safety Improvement Grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). The city is planning to add a roundabout at the intersection of Albia Road and Quincy Avenue. The...
Kirksville Primary School first graders learn about the weather from a special guest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Another week, another school visit for one of KTVO's own. Meteorologist Matt Gunn paid a visit to the first graders at Kirksville Primary School on Wednesday morning. He talked about all things weather including how to stay safe during a tornado and what tools are used...
AES responds to solar taxation report; gives another update on project
NEAR TROY MILLS, Mo. — Last year, a tax force was put together in Missouri to discuss additional taxes being assessed on solar projects. After multiple meetings, a decision is still not expected any time soon. The group is in agreement that there needs to be a single way...
Leon Williams, 74, formerly of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Leon Williams, 74, of Marceline, Missouri, (formerly of Unionville, Missouri) passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Leon Ellsworth Williams was born in Graysville, Missouri, on July 8, 1948, the son of Wilbert Ellsworth “Doc” and Sarah Marie (McGhahy) Williams. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1967 and began work at McGraw-Edison in Centerville. Leon worked with Missouri Mining from 1972 until the company closed in 1997. He then worked with Iowa Wire and Steel, PSF, and for a coal mining company in Bussey, Iowa, giving him more than 30 years in the coal industry. Leon was a hard worker who could do many jobs as a laborer.
Lorene Clark, 93, formerly of Seymour, Ia., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Lorene Clark, age 93 of Birmingham, AL and formerly of Seymour, IA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday evening, January 15, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1930, near Promise City, IA, the daughter of James Walter and Mert Cynthia (Spurgeon) Donald. She was raised in Wayne County, IA and graduated from the Wayne County schools. Lorene was united in marriage to Joseph LaVern Clark on September 10, 1952, in Norfolk, VA while Vern was serving his country with the US Navy. Following his discharge the couple returned to Corydon, IA and later moved to Birmingham, AL where they lived for 20 years and then locating to Orlando, FL. Upon retiring they moved back to Wayne County, IA. They had recently relocated to Birmingham, AL to live with their Debra. Lorene worked in the Accounting Department for a hospital in Orlando along with holding other accounting positions. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and loved to read as well as being a great cook and homemaker. Lorene attended the Methodist churches in Seymour and Promise City, IA.
A.T. Still University highlights Martin Luther King Jr. impact on medical field
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a polarizing figure in his time. Not only did he fight for equality for people of color, but he also fought for equal treatment as well. Felicia Pulliam, a Saint Louis, Mo. native, has spent more than 20 years exploring...
Kandace Kane Boyd, 62, of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Kandace Kane Boyd age 62 of Kirksville, MO went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 15, 2023, with her loving husband by her side. Kandace was born on June 20, 1960 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Neal E. and Joann (Krafft) Kessler. She graduated from the Laconia, NH schools and then attended Christ for the Nations in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. She later attended Genesis Bible College in Santa Rosa, CA. While at Genesis she traveled with the worship band, holding concerts in the area.
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
1 wreck in northeast Missouri leads to second crash
NEAR UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was hurt in an early morning rear-end crash in Putnam County. It happened at 7:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 136 and Route Y, two miles east of Unionville. State troopers said a car driven by Madison Hoover, 22,...
William Nova Johnson, 85, of rural Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
William Nova Johnson, 85, of rural Queen City, MO, passed away at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL on January 17th, 2023. William was born on October 11th, 1937 to Nova and Kathleen (Gosser) Johnson on the family farm north of Queen City, MO. His family attended the New Hope Methodist Church. He attended West Linn Grove School and then Queen City High School where he graduated in 1955.
From Africa to Kirksville: One artist's inspiration
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Artists were honored and celebrated Thursday evening at the Sue Ross Arts Center in Kirksville. All kind of art was on display, but the biggest winner was an oil on canvas piece created by Anna Dabney. She took a trip to Africa which inspired her to...
Ottumwa man found guilty of second-degree murder in deadly stabbing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Douglas Spurgeon has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2021 stabbing death of an Ottumwa man. A Wapello County jury reached its verdict after deliberating for several hours Tuesday. Spurgeon initially faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William...
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
