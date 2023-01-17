ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday January 16th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1rri_0kGqUlQe00

Warm and windy on this Martin Luther King Day with temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the majority of the viewing area. Winds will start to settle down into the evening hours with lows dipping back down into the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday, warm again with a cold front moving into the area overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. The first of cold fronts expected this week, that will drop temperatures back down into the 60s and closer to normal for the middle of January. One or two showers could be possible, but the chances remain lows as another heartbreak will take place the most of the activity will start as it moves east and out of the Concho Valley.

Winds will increase behind the front out of the west and northwest for Wednesday with some gusty conditions in the afternoon hours.

Next cold front expected to work its way into Texas on Saturday dropping temperatures even further and ushering in some below average temperatures for the first time this year. Highs for the weekend will peak in the 50s. Some isolated shower or two will be possible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Angelo United taking volleyball to the next level

SAN ANGELO, TX— For many young girls’ club volleyball is used to develop their skills and compete at a higher level, and now you can find one right here in the Concho Valley. “This is our first year, and we have about ten teams. We have ages 9-18. For me, it’s for everyone,” said the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized after driver disregards red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash involving a child has slowed traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving a child at the intersection of Caddo and Van Buren has slowed down traffic. The Nissan Rouge was headed eastbound on Caddo and the Chevy Equinox was headed southbound on Van Buren. The Chevy Equinox disregarded a red light and collided with the Nissan Rouge in the intersection. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU develops app to keep students safer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University in conjunction with Angelo State Police have developed an app designed to assist students on campus and keep them safer. The app called, ASU Safe, is monitored constantly by the ASU Police Communications Center. The app allows students and staff to locate important contact information for various campus […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

How is Animal Services moving forward in 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage reporters went out to talk to Animal Services about their goals and initiatives for 2023 after looking back on 2022. Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services, Morgan Chegwidden told CVHP staff something Animal Services really struggled with last year was, “return to owner.” “Statistics show that if […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy