New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
fox8live.com

Veteran insurance agent offers tips as car thefts mount in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least 400 vehicles have been reported stolen in New Orleans since 2023 began, and insurance agents like Dan Burghardt are hearing from victims. “Just customers involved in all of this thievery going on, they call us and let us know their car is stolen,” said Burghardt, who owns Dan Burghardt Insurance Agency.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Teenager shot to death in Central City

A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

