'I jumped off the couch and crawled down the hall as fast as I could' - neighbor's camera catches a triple homicide
NEW ORLEANS — A resident's home security cameras caught the moment three people were shot and killed in Mid-City recently. The neighbor whose cameras caught the video says he never knew he’d be taking shelter from gunfire in his own home. For his safety, he asked that we protect his identity.
WDSU
New Orleans 7th Ward residents begging for help to repair sinking, putrid streets
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the 7th Ward say their street is sinking, and one woman says she has reached out multiple times to her councilman for a solution. Now, she says she and her neighbors have to decide if they will sink or swim when it comes to getting the problems of Pauger Street addressed.
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses conviction in murder of rapper Young Greatness
The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office announced a conviction in connection with the murder of a New Orleans rapper. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams held a news conference at 11 a.m. about the conviction in the murder of Theodore Jones, also known as Young Greatness. Williams said Donald Reaux,...
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police accuse woman of driving gunman to the crime
A second suspect in the inadvertent killing of New Orleans-born comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been arrested, a woman accused of driving the gunman to the scene of the crime at the Rouses grocery store in the Central Business District. The warrant for Dyamonique Smith, 22, provides the most...
Shots fired in Luling neighborhood, detectives find vehicle containing ‘large amount’ of marijuana
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and motive in connection to a shooting investigation in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling. According to reports, on Wednesday (Jan. 18) officers responded to a call of gunfire around 7:40 p.m. […]
fox8live.com
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect in French Quarter residential burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to break in to a house in the French Quarter. According to police, a house on the 500 block of Wilkinson Street was broken into on Jan. 20 around 6 a.m. The suspect reportedly triggered...
fox8live.com
Veteran insurance agent offers tips as car thefts mount in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least 400 vehicles have been reported stolen in New Orleans since 2023 began, and insurance agents like Dan Burghardt are hearing from victims. “Just customers involved in all of this thievery going on, they call us and let us know their car is stolen,” said Burghardt, who owns Dan Burghardt Insurance Agency.
Man found asleep in stolen vehicle, arrested after fight and flee
Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
uptownmessenger.com
Teenager shot to death in Central City
A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts man in murder of New Orleans-born rapper Young Greatness
A New Orleans jury late Thursday convicted a man of the 2018 slaying of the New Orleans-born rapper Young Greatness, who was shot in the back and died as he fled from his attackers, running so fast, Orleans Parish prosecutors said, that he slipped out of his red sneakers before he collapsed.
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for simple burglary suspected of a vehicle break-in at a business after being caught by police wearing a glove matching one found in the victim’s car.
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
19-year-old fatally wounded in Central City shooting
He was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
fox8live.com
New Orleans lands organization to assist in nationwide police chief search
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has landed a deal with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to lead and conduct a search for the next NOPD superintendent. The search will last 17 weeks, according to officials. “After much engagement with the NOPD, New Orleans...
