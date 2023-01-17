Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft homeless hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
Denver is Composting. Should it be illegal to food throw food in landfill now?Kelly E.Denver, CO
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lotsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
Celebrating old traditions with the Lunar New Year
Decades of Lunar New Years have been celebrated in Denver thanks to two brothers who came from Vietnam in the 70s. The Far East Center is keeping traditions alive.
Sights and sounds of Denver's 2023 Marade
Thousands of people made their way through Denver for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade. We asked Coloradans about what King's legacy means to them today.
Here's the history of MLK day in Colorado
DENVER — Every January, the Mile High City honors civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with one of the largest celebrations in the country. Almost 40 years ago, Gov. Richard Lamm signed a bill into law that would honor Dr. King with an official holiday in Colorado.
Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school
DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
National Western Stock Show competitors fought to keep animals out of the cold
DENVER — Stock show competitors and their animals were left stranded after trying to get out of the city during Wednesday's snow. To the east, roads were shut down, and back in Denver space at the stock was promised to new competitors coming into town. The stock show operates...
Seal announces Colorado concert
DENVER — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Seal will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his albums "Seal I" and "Seal II" with a new tour. Seal announced a six-week run of concert performances beginning April 25 in Phoenix. The tour will make stops at the Beacon Theatre in New York and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Former Bronco kills mountain lion 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
DENVER — A former Denver Broncos player is sharing quite the hunting story on the radio this week. Derek Wolfe also shared a photo on Instagram of the huge mountain lion he said he killed on Tuesday. Derek Wolfe spent 16 minutes talking about it on "The Drive" with...
9NEWS
14-day deadline to find alternative housing approaching for many migrants
DENVER, Colorado — About two weeks ago, the city of Denver instated a rule that only allows migrants seeking asylum 14-day stays in city-run shelters. The rule goes into effect Monday, January 23rd. For those hoping to stay in Denver, the city says it is working to provide alternative...
CU Buffs recruit top CB in 2023 class
BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime effect continues. In a whirlwind of an offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed five-star cornerback Cormani McClain after he had initially pledged to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes. A consensus five-star recruit, he is ranked the 12th-highest prospect in the Class...
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Colorado concerts
DENVER — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked four summer concerts in Colorado. The alternative band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also headline Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.
Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver
DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
Longtime art, architecture critic mourned after her death from cancer at 74
DENVER — Christoph Heinrich had arrived in town in 2007 as the new director of the Denver Art Museum – and one of the first people he met was Mary Voelz Chandler, the art and architecture critic at the Rocky Mountain News. “I was new in town,” Heinrich...
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
It snowed in Colorado, sparking excitement – and other feelings – online
DENVER — Many Coloradans woke up to a fresh layer of snow after a storm moved in overnight, sparking excitement for some. For others, not so much. Large snowstorms in January are quite rare. Normally, Denver’s snowiest months of the year are March and April, and January is only Denver’s 6th-snowiest month of the year, on average.
Proctor's Garden: Care for holdover summer plants
DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
Q&A with Welcome Corps, the country's new private sponsorship program for refugees.
DENVER — Katie Taintor is the Vice President of Policy and Practice at Welcome.us. She is helping spearhead the new government program, Welcome Corps, that the State Department considers the largest innovation in refugee settlement in 40 years. Q: What exactly is Welcome Corps?. A: It allows people like...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
All Colorado Trader Joe's locations will soon sell wine
COLORADO, USA — With the passage of Proposition 125 in November, Trader Joe's plans to sell wine at all of its Colorado locations. Right now the California-based grocery chain has Wine Shops at only two locations, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs. In November, voters passed Proposition...
Cycling in a winter wonderland
Denver got its biggest January snow in 30 years. That wasn't going to keep people inside.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0