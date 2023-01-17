ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's the history of MLK day in Colorado

DENVER — Every January, the Mile High City honors civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with one of the largest celebrations in the country. Almost 40 years ago, Gov. Richard Lamm signed a bill into law that would honor Dr. King with an official holiday in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school

DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Seal announces Colorado concert

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Seal will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his albums "Seal I" and "Seal II" with a new tour. Seal announced a six-week run of concert performances beginning April 25 in Phoenix. The tour will make stops at the Beacon Theatre in New York and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

CU Buffs recruit top CB in 2023 class

BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime effect continues. In a whirlwind of an offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed five-star cornerback Cormani McClain after he had initially pledged to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes. A consensus five-star recruit, he is ranked the 12th-highest prospect in the Class...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Colorado concerts

DENVER — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked four summer concerts in Colorado. The alternative band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also headline Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver

DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Care for holdover summer plants

DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

All Colorado Trader Joe's locations will soon sell wine

COLORADO, USA — With the passage of Proposition 125 in November, Trader Joe's plans to sell wine at all of its Colorado locations. Right now the California-based grocery chain has Wine Shops at only two locations, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs. In November, voters passed Proposition...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

