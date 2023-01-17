ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Restaurant Week returns Jan. 20-29

By Chelsea Swift, Brett Balicki
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie Restaurant Week returns for its third year and features a record number of 39 participating restaurants.

The annual event runs from Jan. 20-29 and was created by VisitErie to highlight and support Erie’s diverse restaurants which are important components of Erie’s tourism industry. Each contributing restaurant has created a special menu and pricing designed for the 10-day extravaganza.

New restaurant to take over Cashier’s House in February

VisitErie President and CEO, John Oliver remarked on the significance of this year’s event saying, “this is VisitErie’s third Erie Restaurant Week and it’s looking to be our largest one yet. January is typically a slower month for restaurants and Erie Restaurant Week gives them a nice boost. With 39 restaurants participating this year, people have more options to get out and show their support.”

The complete list of restaurants, specials and event details can be found here.

