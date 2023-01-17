ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County

MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Antioch McDonald's

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim is in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Police responded to the incident at 4440 Lone Tree Way at 5:37 p.m. The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald’s and collapsed after […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

At least 1 dead after car hit by train in Vacaville, fire officials say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — At least one person was killed after a vehicle collided with a train in Vacaville on Thursday, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District. The crash happened on California Pacific Road and Elmira Road. The vehicle involved was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived. No other...
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

83-year-old woman dead after two-car crash in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An 83-year-old woman died in Nevada County after a car accident Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:48 p.m. at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road. First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash just north of the intersection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento County condo complex goes nearly 3 weeks without hot water

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of the Alicante Villas in Sacramento County said they have been without consistent hot water for nearly three weeks. Erin Kennedy, who rents a unit at the condominium complex, said the issue first started on Dec. 29. KCRA 3 has confirmed with the Alicante Villas HOA Board, which is in charge of the hot water, that all 162 units are dealing with this, adding that the complex has an older, centralized pipe system.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy