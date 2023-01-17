Read full article on original website
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
KCRA.com
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Antioch McDonald's
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim is in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Police responded to the incident at 4440 Lone Tree Way at 5:37 p.m. The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald’s and collapsed after […]
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
KCRA.com
Preschool in Roseville evacuated as police work to contact suspect in nearby home
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A preschool near the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive has been evacuated while officers are attempting to draw out a suspect who is alone inside a home, the Roseville Police Department said. Residents in the area have also been asked to shelter in place now that...
KCRA.com
Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing at Sac County board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested on Friday morning at a board and care facility in south Sacramento County for stabbing a fellow resident, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said that they responded to a report from a caretaker at the facility on the...
Vehicle drives off Interstate 80 leaving three with ‘major’ injuries
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices The CHP said that a […]
KCRA.com
At least 1 dead after car hit by train in Vacaville, fire officials say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — At least one person was killed after a vehicle collided with a train in Vacaville on Thursday, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District. The crash happened on California Pacific Road and Elmira Road. The vehicle involved was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived. No other...
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
KCRA.com
13-year-old girl dies after being struck in Marysville hit-and-run crash, police say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday after a 13-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run crash in Marysville, according to police. On Jan. 14, police responded to the 1900 block of B Street for a report of the hit-and-run crash. When officers arrived, they found that a 15-year-old...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 off-ramp reopens after flooding in Acampo, Woodbridge
All Highway 99 lanes and off-ramps have reopened after days of closures in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County, Caltrans said on Friday. The Woodbridge Road off-ramp was the latest section of the roadway to reopen. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
KCRA.com
Are more potholes popping up across Sacramento following recent storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed more potholes out on the roads after the recent storms?. The city of Sacramento and the county say they have had an increased number of reported potholes. Sacramento county spokesperson Matt Robinson says rain and severe storms can impact the roads in multiple...
83-year-old woman dead after two-car crash in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An 83-year-old woman died in Nevada County after a car accident Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:48 p.m. at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road. First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash just north of the intersection.
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital
CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County condo complex goes nearly 3 weeks without hot water
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of the Alicante Villas in Sacramento County said they have been without consistent hot water for nearly three weeks. Erin Kennedy, who rents a unit at the condominium complex, said the issue first started on Dec. 29. KCRA 3 has confirmed with the Alicante Villas HOA Board, which is in charge of the hot water, that all 162 units are dealing with this, adding that the complex has an older, centralized pipe system.
KCRA.com
VIDEO: Person seen in security camera footage abandoning 8-week-old puppy in yard
STOCKTON, Calif. — Black and white, and not more than a few pounds, 8-week-old Oreo is the newest member of the Meza family. It was love at first sight for Pablo Meza, who found the terrier mix abandoned in his yard Tuesday. “It kind of touched my heart,” Meza...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
abc10.com
California Storm Aftermath: Decades-old trees fall down in Sacramento's Land Park
Crews are cleaning up decades-old, fallen trees in Sacramento's Land Park area. Another system will drop in from the north Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
