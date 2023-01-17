SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO