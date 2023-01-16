We’re not sure when it happened, but at some point in the not-too-distant past, daily fantasy sites began isolating the weekly main NFL slate to a single day. We recall waiting out the result of Monday games to see how much we won. Now, during the regular season, on the main slate you don’t even have to wait until Sunday night. The only games included are all played in the afternoon. That idea has trained DFS players, it seems, to focus on single-day contests. Sure, that makes sense in “daily” fantasy, but it also undermines the weekly nature of NFL action. It...

58 MINUTES AGO