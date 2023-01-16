Read full article on original website
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is suffering from a case of the yips.... The post Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cancel culture: Might find pitfalls on DFS slate search
We’re not sure when it happened, but at some point in the not-too-distant past, daily fantasy sites began isolating the weekly main NFL slate to a single day. We recall waiting out the result of Monday games to see how much we won. Now, during the regular season, on the main slate you don’t even have to wait until Sunday night. The only games included are all played in the afternoon. That idea has trained DFS players, it seems, to focus on single-day contests. Sure, that makes sense in “daily” fantasy, but it also undermines the weekly nature of NFL action. It...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
