Baldwin Park, CA

hipster doofez
3d ago

lmao 🤣 the police department is literally behind urban x. How embarrassing I bet they were getting rousted by neighboring police departments 🤦🏻‍♂️

newsantaana.com

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
KTLA.com

Police nab 5 fire hydrant thieves in Long Beach

Authorities with the Long Beach Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of five people suspected of stealing fire hydrants throughout the city. Over a months-long investigation, LBPD burglary detectives learned of multiple, unrelated suspects stealing hydrants and identified two vehicles involved in separate incidents, officials said in a news release.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

35-year-old Long Beach man charged with attempted murder

A 35-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an investigation into a shooting last month that injured one man, authorities announced Thursday. The shooting occurred on Dec. 20 just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th Street in Long Beach, according...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise

Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Culver City bicyclist busted with meth, fentanyl, handgun and $10,000

Police in Culver City on Thursday busted a bicyclist with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm. Officers with the Culver City Police department witnessed the cyclist commit several vehicle code violations and conducted a traffic stop, authorities said. During the course of their investigation, police found the cyclist to be...
CULVER CITY, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

