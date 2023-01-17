Read full article on original website
5 arrested in connection to theft of fire hydrants across city, police say
The arrests come after a months-long investigation by burglary detectives who identified two vehicles that were each separately involved in several incidents, police said. The post 5 arrested in connection to theft of fire hydrants across city, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Pomona stabbing
Authorities with the Pomona Police Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing last month. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to a Pomona PD social media post.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
KTLA.com
Police nab 5 fire hydrant thieves in Long Beach
Authorities with the Long Beach Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of five people suspected of stealing fire hydrants throughout the city. Over a months-long investigation, LBPD burglary detectives learned of multiple, unrelated suspects stealing hydrants and identified two vehicles involved in separate incidents, officials said in a news release.
Long Beach Police arrest attempted murder suspect
Authorities today said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach.
Detectives Seek Public Help In Identifying Credit Card Thief
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is seeking public assistance in identifying a credit card thief. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, the pictured suspect entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s stolen credit card, according to SCV Sheriff’s officials. The suspect reportedly used a stolen credit card to make ...
KTLA.com
35-year-old Long Beach man charged with attempted murder
A 35-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an investigation into a shooting last month that injured one man, authorities announced Thursday. The shooting occurred on Dec. 20 just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th Street in Long Beach, according...
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach
The chase ended in Long Beach when the vehicle's occupants ran away but were arrested shortly after, according to authorities. The post 4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise
Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
KTLA.com
Man who allegedly stabbed roommate eludes police after standoff in Koreatown: LAPD
A man accused of stabbing his roommate and battering a friend escaped after a standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department in Koreatown Thursday. Officers responded to the 500 block of South Hobart Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. for the reported stabbing, which occurred during an altercation between the roommates, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
2urbangirls.com
Another pedestrian killed on SAME Orange County street where a woman died two days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to...
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
newsantaana.com
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
KTLA.com
Culver City bicyclist busted with meth, fentanyl, handgun and $10,000
Police in Culver City on Thursday busted a bicyclist with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm. Officers with the Culver City Police department witnessed the cyclist commit several vehicle code violations and conducted a traffic stop, authorities said. During the course of their investigation, police found the cyclist to be...
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
