SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Firefighters in San Bernadino County, California helped to rescue a 1-year-old dog who was swept away in a storm drain on Monday. 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, Seamus, fell into a storm drain that was reportedly fast moving after Seasum had run away from his owner during a walk on Monday, according to KABC. Seamus was pulled away by hte water before his owner could grab him.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO