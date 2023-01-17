Read full article on original website
California firefighters rescue 1-year-old dog swept away in storm drain
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Firefighters in San Bernadino County, California helped to rescue a 1-year-old dog who was swept away in a storm drain on Monday. 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, Seamus, fell into a storm drain that was reportedly fast moving after Seasum had run away from his owner during a walk on Monday, according to KABC. Seamus was pulled away by hte water before his owner could grab him.
