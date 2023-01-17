ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February

The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that our Chief of Police, Mike Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack. Mike became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in...
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

West Mobile committee in favor of annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Prichard Chief of Staff steps down

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Woman charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A woman is charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School. Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, of Flomaton, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace. The incident happened last Friday. “She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening...
FLOMATON, AL
WPMI

Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member

FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Mobile man sentenced for possessing 'illegal machine gun'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama says a federal judge sentenced a Mobile man to nearly six years in prison for possessing a gun illegally modified with a switch that turns it into an automatic weapon. This is the same type of device Mobile Police say was used during the New Year's Eve mass shooting on Dauphin Street.
MOBILE, AL

