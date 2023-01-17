Read full article on original website
WPMI
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February
The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
WPMI
New Carnival season and new rules for watching the parades on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — For David Ladnier, the wait is almost over. That's why he was shopping this week at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store. For him, carnival season begins this weekend. "See, I'm in the parade this Saturday on Dauphin Island," he says, enthusiastically. Ah, yes... Dauphin Island...
WPMI
Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration to impact postal service on February 21, 2023
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration in Mobile, AL, will impact postal service as follows:. Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended. The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in...
WPMI
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief has passed away. It is with a heavy heart I share the news that our Chief of Police, Mike Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack. Mike became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in...
WPMI
MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
WPMI
In light of bus crossing accidents, 'Buster' robot to teach Mobile students bus safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public School System has a new tool when it comes to teaching school bus safety. This—in a time when we’ve seen many students killed or injured while getting on or off the school bus. Meet Buster-- A fully functional, animated...
WPMI
Ivey awards $2.5 million to Bay Minette manufacturing and recycling facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $2.5 million grant to help a world leader in aluminum manufacturing and recycling build a plant in south Alabama and create 800 new jobs. Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure required for Novelis Inc....
WPMI
MCPSS Board President and MPD Chief weigh in on student bringing a gun to campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a B.C. Rain High School student brought a gun in his backpack to campus. NBC 15 is learning that an official on campus found the gun when they pulled that student aside after noticing something was wrong. This incident has sparked questions about...
WPMI
West Mobile committee in favor of annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
WPMI
Mother whose daughter was downtown night of NYE shooting speaks out in front of council
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mother of an 18-year-old is speaking out, saying her daughter was downtown during the deadly New Year's Eve shooting. She said they're now both in therapy. She addressed the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to let them know it was unfortunate that it took...
WPMI
Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
WPMI
Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
WPMI
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WPMI
Prichard Chief of Staff steps down
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
WPMI
Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
WPMI
Real brains used to warn Mobile area students about irreversible drug use damage
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Area high school students are thinking differently about the impacts of vaping and drug use after attending a Drug Education Council workshop Thursday. That's because USA professor Dr. Jack Shelley-Tremblay used powerful props: actual human brains. He wants students to better understand the fragile nature of what's in their skull.
WPMI
Woman charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A woman is charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School. Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, of Flomaton, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace. The incident happened last Friday. “She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening...
WPMI
Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member
FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
WPMI
Federal trial of fmr Citronelle Chief charged with civil rights violation delayed by Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The federal trial of Tyler Norris, the former Citronelle Police Chief charged with violating the civil rights of an inmate, has been delayed due to COVID exposure. According to a filing in the case, the trial was set to begin on Monday, January 23 with...
WPMI
Mobile man sentenced for possessing 'illegal machine gun'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama says a federal judge sentenced a Mobile man to nearly six years in prison for possessing a gun illegally modified with a switch that turns it into an automatic weapon. This is the same type of device Mobile Police say was used during the New Year's Eve mass shooting on Dauphin Street.
