NBCMontana
Crews find historic treasure while replacing ZACC water main
MISSOULA, Mont. — A water main repair for a local arts center has turned into a bigger project, but a lucky find has crews smiling. The water main at the Zootown Community Arts Center is in the process of being replaced. On Wednesday, crews tore up the sidewalk outside...
Missoula man found guilty in the death of homeless man
Lee Roy Nelson was found brutally murdered on Nov. 20, 2020, in a vacant parking lot in downtown Missoula.
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. responds to broken water main
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a broken water main near Fourth Street and Hickory just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews blocked off the area, and Missoula Water was contacted for further repairs. Water is currently draining into surrounding storm drains. Residents are not currently...
NBCMontana
Kalispell receives $25 million to improve West Reserve Drive
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $25 million in funding for improvements to West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. The money comes from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program and will go to the city of Kalispell. The U.S. Department...
NBCMontana
Kalispell awarded $25M grant for West Reserve Drive improvement project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it selected Kalispell to receive a $25 million grant to fund much needed improvements to West Reserve Drive. The project will improve driving conditions in the area: widening a stretch of West Reserve Drive from three to five lanes, adding...
montanarightnow.com
Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty
MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
Lake County Leader
Fire in youth home prompts fundraising efforts
On the evening of Jan. 9 a fire in Ronan damaged the Second Circle Lodge, a youth home for 12 children which is operated by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). While the structure was damaged to the extent the youth would need to be re-homed, there were no injuries according to a recent social media post from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
NBCMontana
Water restored, Charlo School District resumes Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charlo School District will resume normal hours on Thursday after a water problem forced classes to go remote this week. The school district announced on its Facebook page water has been restored, providing faculty with functioning bathrooms, a boiler and kitchen. Officials say they lost water...
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Missoula Day Trip Adventures: Fabulous Natural Hot Springs Nearby
Montana is full of places to explore. Wherever you find yourself in Montana, chances are you are not far from an adventure. Even though Montana is such a large state, just about everywhere you turn you can find a good day-trip adventure. There are some nearby natural hot springs locations...
NBCMontana
Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
Missoula Sleepy Inn removal approved, property to be cleared by April
The old Sleepy Inn property could be removed and prepared for redevelopment as early as April, setting the stage for redevelopment in the area.
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
NBCMontana
'Yellowstone' series brings visitors, millions of dollars to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A brand-new study from the University of Montana details how the hit show “Yellowstone” is becoming to be a huge economic boost for Montana. The result found that the production resulted in roughly $730 million in spending to Montana’s economy. The show also...
NBCMontana
Community Medical Center invests $1.2 million into new lab
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Community Medical Center invested $1.2 million to install a new cardiac catheterization lab and remodel the existing space. The new cath lab will provide advanced imaging clarity and give cardiologists and vascular specialists detailed information for diagnosis and treatment. The Community Medical Center released the...
Man Flees Crash, Gets Arrested for Felony DUI in East Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:48 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was contacted by a male at a gas station in East Missoula. This male told the deputy that a red Jeep at the gas station had crashed into him in the city and fled.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
