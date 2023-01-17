On the evening of Jan. 9 a fire in Ronan damaged the Second Circle Lodge, a youth home for 12 children which is operated by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). While the structure was damaged to the extent the youth would need to be re-homed, there were no injuries according to a recent social media post from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

