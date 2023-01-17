ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

NBCMontana

Crews find historic treasure while replacing ZACC water main

MISSOULA, Mont. — A water main repair for a local arts center has turned into a bigger project, but a lucky find has crews smiling. The water main at the Zootown Community Arts Center is in the process of being replaced. On Wednesday, crews tore up the sidewalk outside...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Dept. responds to broken water main

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a broken water main near Fourth Street and Hickory just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews blocked off the area, and Missoula Water was contacted for further repairs. Water is currently draining into surrounding storm drains. Residents are not currently...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell receives $25 million to improve West Reserve Drive

MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $25 million in funding for improvements to West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. The money comes from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program and will go to the city of Kalispell. The U.S. Department...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell awarded $25M grant for West Reserve Drive improvement project

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it selected Kalispell to receive a $25 million grant to fund much needed improvements to West Reserve Drive. The project will improve driving conditions in the area: widening a stretch of West Reserve Drive from three to five lanes, adding...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty

MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Fire in youth home prompts fundraising efforts

On the evening of Jan. 9 a fire in Ronan damaged the Second Circle Lodge, a youth home for 12 children which is operated by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). While the structure was damaged to the extent the youth would need to be re-homed, there were no injuries according to a recent social media post from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Water restored, Charlo School District resumes Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charlo School District will resume normal hours on Thursday after a water problem forced classes to go remote this week. The school district announced on its Facebook page water has been restored, providing faculty with functioning bathrooms, a boiler and kitchen. Officials say they lost water...
CHARLO, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park

In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Community Medical Center invests $1.2 million into new lab

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Community Medical Center invested $1.2 million to install a new cardiac catheterization lab and remodel the existing space. The new cath lab will provide advanced imaging clarity and give cardiologists and vascular specialists detailed information for diagnosis and treatment. The Community Medical Center released the...
MISSOULA, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition

The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
WHITEFISH, MT

