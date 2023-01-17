Read full article on original website
'Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a School of Magic' opens at MCT
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theater is opening its new show tonight. "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a School of Magic and Magic," introduces audiences to a different perspective of the wizarding world you know. The Puffs are a group of students focused on not fighting...
'Yellowstone' series brings visitors, millions of dollars to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A brand-new study from the University of Montana details how the hit show “Yellowstone” is becoming to be a huge economic boost for Montana. The result found that the production resulted in roughly $730 million in spending to Montana’s economy. The show also...
Crews find historic treasure while replacing ZACC water main
MISSOULA, Mont. — A water main repair for a local arts center has turned into a bigger project, but a lucky find has crews smiling. The water main at the Zootown Community Arts Center is in the process of being replaced. On Wednesday, crews tore up the sidewalk outside...
Water restored, Charlo School District resumes Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charlo School District will resume normal hours on Thursday after a water problem forced classes to go remote this week. The school district announced on its Facebook page water has been restored, providing faculty with functioning bathrooms, a boiler and kitchen. Officials say they lost water...
Missoula Montana Airport sees busy 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers show a busy 2022 for the Missoula Montana Airport. More than 844,000 passengers arrived and departed from the airport last year, which is a 10% increase from the year before. The record was set in 2019, when 907,000 passengers traveled through the airport. Delta...
Missoula Aging Services celebrates 40 years, looks for volunteers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services is celebrating 40 years of operation, with recruiting 40 new volunteers. The Volunteer Services Team noticed an increase of older adults using their Meals on Wheels program during the pandemic and over the last year. Meals on Wheels runs entirely on volunteers to...
Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
Missoula police search for missing man
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in Missoula for 71-year-old Bruce Bardo. Bardo has not been seen since Thursday Jan. 12. He is 5-foot-11, and weighs 150 pounds and lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident. Bardo expressed to...
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Missoula man found guilty of homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — A jury found Charles Michael Covey guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of 65-year-old Lee Nelson, according to the Missoula Police Department. Missoula County prosecutors filed charging affidavits in Nov. 2020 against Covey who was suspected of murdering another man along the north side of the river trail below the old Western Montana clinic buildings.
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
NorthWestern Energy to acquire Avista's stake in Colstrip plant by 2026
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy announced it will acquire the Spokane-based Avista's stake in the Colstrip power plant for no upfront cost. It's part of NorthWestern’s move to provide more energy to the Treasure State as Avista looks to exit. Most of Colstrip's power is used in Washington,...
