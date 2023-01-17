Read full article on original website
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Power & Light buries power lines underground in Golden Gate neighborhood
Power lines are part of the deal in many Southwest Florida neighborhoods, but soon they’ll be gone from a Golden Gate neighborhood. On Thursday, Florida Power and Light began work on burying power lines. “We know that underground power lines perform about 85% better than overhead power lines during...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Congressman Greg Steube continues to recover after 25-foot fall while cutting tree limbs
Florida Congressman Greg Steube continues to recover after being injured at his Sarasota home on Wednesday. According to his Twitter, Steube was cutting tree limbs on his property when he fell from a ladder. He was knocked approximately 25 feet to the ground. Steube, representing the state’s 17th District, spent...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL’s winter weather to take toll on your electric bill
Last weekend, Southwest Florida got so cold outside that even the staunchest heater holdouts had to turn up the temperature indoors. We can all forget about saving as much money on electric bills this winter. After the cold snaps we have felt so far, your power bill will likely be...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
fox35orlando.com
19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway
Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
fox35orlando.com
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
WINKNEWS.com
Even warmer Thursday with rain chances increasing for the weekend
Expect another dry, warm January day on Thursday. Highs will run about 7 to 8 degrees above average under a mix of sun and clouds. Most of Southwest Florida will stay dry through Friday, with just a chance for a stray shower. Over the weekend, a front will dive south...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of Florida man missing since Hurricane Ian found on sunken sailboat
(CBS NEWS) — Nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the body of a man missing since the storm has been found in a sunken sailboat off Fort Myers Beach, Lee County officials said. The discovery of the man’s body comes just days after the same authorities announced they had found the remains of an 82-year-old woman also missing after the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in Florida for 2007 death of Boston mother whose body was never found
A man has been arrested in Florida for the 2007 death of a Boston mother whose body was never found, authorities announced. CBS Boston reports Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned...
WINKNEWS.com
Whiskey Creek woman arrested, accused of elderly exploitation
A Whiskey Creek woman has been arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person she was hired to care for during the pandemic. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Patti Newcomer is suspected of stealing more than $63,000 for her personal spree which included grocery runs, a car mechanic bill and many gift cards.
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Remains of Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered Over 100 Days After Storm Hit Florida
It’s been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast, and authorities are still discovering human remains believed to be victims of the monstrous Category 4 storm. The deadliest storm since Katrina, Hurricane Ian slammed into the Sunshine State on September 28. The...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
