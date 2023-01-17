ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL’s winter weather to take toll on your electric bill

Last weekend, Southwest Florida got so cold outside that even the staunchest heater holdouts had to turn up the temperature indoors. We can all forget about saving as much money on electric bills this winter. After the cold snaps we have felt so far, your power bill will likely be...
LEE COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway

Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
FLORIDA STATE
JoAnn Ryan

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of Florida man missing since Hurricane Ian found on sunken sailboat

(CBS NEWS) — Nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the body of a man missing since the storm has been found in a sunken sailboat off Fort Myers Beach, Lee County officials said. The discovery of the man’s body comes just days after the same authorities announced they had found the remains of an 82-year-old woman also missing after the storm.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Whiskey Creek woman arrested, accused of elderly exploitation

A Whiskey Creek woman has been arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person she was hired to care for during the pandemic. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Patti Newcomer is suspected of stealing more than $63,000 for her personal spree which included grocery runs, a car mechanic bill and many gift cards.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy