KX News
BNSF and FORB clash over the fate of historic Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge
BNSF claims that the current bridge is at the last stage of its life.
KFYR-TV
Williams County Commissioners approve $10 million loan for gas-to-liquids plant
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County Commissioners have approved a $10 million loan to Cerilon GTL for the purchase of land in the Marley Crossing area to construct a 24,000-barrel-per-day gas-to-liquids plant. The plant will bring nearly 1,000 construction jobs, 95 permanent jobs, and new technology job opportunities to...
