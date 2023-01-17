WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County Commissioners have approved a $10 million loan to Cerilon GTL for the purchase of land in the Marley Crossing area to construct a 24,000-barrel-per-day gas-to-liquids plant. The plant will bring nearly 1,000 construction jobs, 95 permanent jobs, and new technology job opportunities to...

WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO