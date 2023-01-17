Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Near record-breaking temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine takes over this afternoon and temperatures are going to be soaring. The Grand Strand will top out in the low-70s and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-70s. Florence and Lumberton will be close to tying/breaking their record-high temperatures. Florence’s forecast is 76 degrees and the record is 78, Lumberton’s forecast is also 76 and the record is 77.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
FOX Carolina
1.4-magnitude earthquake recorded in SC
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson around 2:15 p.m. South Carolina has been rocked by a historic number of earthquakes since December 2021.
counton2.com
2 prescribed burns in McClellanville on Friday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two prescribed burns will take place Friday in the McClellanville area. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said about 244 acres will be burned along Highway 17 between 2 Pines Road and Tibwin Road. Another approximately 300 acres will be burned near Santee Gun Club Road.
kiss951.com
Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly
With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
kiss951.com
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
counton2.com
USGS: 1.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Wednesday recorded a 1.4 magnitude earthquake in Dorchester County. The earthquake struck at 2:14 p.m., with the epicenter reported about 6 miles south/southwest of Centerville. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.8...
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
WMBF
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in South Carolina
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over. In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where...
South Carolina Raises Fines For People Who Drive Too SLOW And This Needs To Be Nationwide
South Carolina is the first state with the guts to try to tackle one of the biggest issues with traffic: people who drive TOO SLOW! Obviously ticketing speeders who are going way over the speed limit is still necessary and going to happen. But now, in South Carolina at least, the drivers who, in my opinion, cause the majority of traffic congestion and backups, people who drive UNDER the speed limit, will also be ticketed at the same rate as those who drive over it. Most traffic experts will tell you that the most efficient way for large groups of traffic to safely commute is if people are all going with the flow of traffic. In other words if most people are going around the same speed on the major roads, accidents and congestion happen less often.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
power98fm.com
Netflix Drops Trailer For Series About South Carolina Murders
It’s a case that has garnered national attention and outrage…and it happened in South Carolina. Netflix is ready to roll out a three-part docuseries on the Alex Murdaugh case entitled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Jury selection begins on January 23rd.
COVID deaths on the rise in South Carolina
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now 23 counties have high levels of cases and 19 counties are in the medium ranges. This is a big difference from the fall when all South Carolina counties were at low levels. In the NewsChannel 6 viewing area, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick […]
kiss951.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
WYFF4.com
"It's going to hurt": 300,000 South Carolinians prepare for major cuts in SNAP benefits February
Starting Feb. 1, nearly 300,000 South Carolinians who rely on SNAP benefits will face more challenges feeding themselves and their families. Chad Scott with Harvest Hope Food Bank explained the benefits work a lot like food stamps and were bolstered by emergency funding during the pandemic. "SNAP benefits have been...
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
